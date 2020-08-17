Man United Fans Slam EA SPORTS FIFA 21 For Messing Up Players' Face Scan In Upcoming Game

The latest iteration in EA Sports' FIFA series, FIFA 21, is set to hit the markets on October 6. While the game is still nearly two months away from its official launch, selected gamers from the United States and the United Kingdom are already enjoying some of the new features of the game as part of the FIFA 21 Closed Beta programme. The developer's version of the game is released to a small number of gamers every year in order to test the game and find any bugs in the same before the release of the official version.

While live streaming and sharing footage of FIFA 21 beta version is strictly prohibited, some minor features and details do get released on social media, courtesy of mischievous leaks. A recent leak by a user named 'FIFA 21 beta leaks' showed how Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood look in the upcoming game.

Man United fans left unimpressed with latest FIFA 21 leaks

Having joined the Red Devils in January, Bruno Fernandes as been a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, scoring 12 times in 22 appearances. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood's progress this season has been very impressive as he scored some crucial goals throughout the season while racking up 49 appearances in all competitions. The 18-year-old scored 17 times this season.

After such an impactful season at Old Trafford, Man United fans expected more from EA Sports with respect to replicating their characteristics in the game. However, the leak suggests that the avatars of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are extremely underwhelming as they barely represent what the players look like in real life. Both avatars are just marginal improvements from their FIFA 20 counterparts. While Bruno Fernandes's FIFA 21 persona does resemble his real-life features to some extent, the digital version of Mason Greenwood misses the mark by a mile.

Nothing annoys me more than Mason Greenwood’s FIFA 20 in-game face pic.twitter.com/JYUbvdqNqU — lew (@UtdLew) July 27, 2020

Comparison between my FIFA 20 Bruno Fernandes and @EA



Uploading him now, any likes and retweets would be great!#ManUnited #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/SOHwaGUKkn — Dagnaldinho (@Dagnaldinho) February 1, 2020

Here's how their FIFA 21 avatars appear, as per the leak:

Bruno face scan ✅



Greenwood face scan... ❌ #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/PoTYKylXx6 — FIFA 21 BETA LEAKS (@FUT21BetaLeaks) August 14, 2020

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to slam EA Sports for messing up the player scan for two of their most prominent players:

So disappointed with masons — Brad B (@Burkley91) August 14, 2020

Ain’t buying it. Fockin disgusting... — Ødis (@Capitano_Chris) August 14, 2020

Wtf is this. — Shatta Spiko✌ (@Spikonation) August 14, 2020

The FIFA 21 Closed Beta version was released for selected users on August 14. Players can play the available modes of the upcoming game till September 1, post which EA Sports will use the last month to fix any bugs before its release. According to a separate leak, Serie A side AS Roma will be called 'Roma FC' in FIFA 21. Roma FC will also have a custom crest and kit. In FIFA 20, Juventus were dropped from the game due to their exclusive deal with PES. The Serie A champs will continue using last year's moniker Piemonte Calcio in the 2021 edition as well.

(Image credits: AP)