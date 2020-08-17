PMCO Fall Split India And South Asia Postponed After Multiple Teams Accused Of Cheating

PUBG MOBILE has suspended group stage action in PMCO India, PMCO South Asia & PMCO Pakistan 'until further notice'. The action was taken after multiple teams in each of the three regions were accused of 'suspicious behaviour' by PUBG MOBILE experts and fans. Established players like TSM Entity's Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare and Kull took to social media, accusing players of using hacks in order to gain an unfair advantage after the conclusion of Day 1 in the group stage. Since then, the entire community rallied together and called on the authorities to investigate the accused teams.

Also Read | PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Schedule: 32-team Group Stage Contests To Start On August 12

PMCO Fall Split postponed 'until further notice'

Since the group stages started last week, multiple teams were accused of cheating during the matches. Clips of suspicious gameplays of individual players went viral on social media, which forced PUBG MOBILE into action. Earlier this month, the developers announced the disqualification of 531 teams from the qualifiers for using foul tactics. Despite numerous accusations, PUBG MOBILE was forced to allow the teams to participate in the group stage due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Per reports, one of the participating teams renamed themselves as ‘Hater Esports’ to continue playing in the group stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020. Kull shared a short clip on his Instagram handle which allegedly shows Fintox Esports, another team accused of cheating, using some kind of cheat mechanism during their matches. The organisers confirmed that PMCO India will remain postponed till "tournament integrity is ensured".

Also Read | PMCO Fall Split India Results, Overall Standings After Day 1 And Full Schedule For Day 2

PMCO Pakistan was the first to be postponed by a day after several teams were accused of cheating. The officials were quick to launch an investigation which resulted in four teams - Team Xtreme, 47 esports, Team Ecstasyyy and Team Hellfire - being handed a lifetime ban for hacking. Other teams like SXL, IDL, and 247 have also been accused of using hacks like ESP and Magic Bullet.

The first tournament of the Fall Season, PMCO has a combined prize pool of a whopping $1,000,000. A record 80,000-plus teams registered for the qualifiers of PMCO Fall Split. PMCO is the perfect opportunity for teams looking to leave their mark in the global competitive scene. PUBG MOBILE is expected to address the postponement soon and provide a new timeline to complete the group stages in the three regions.

Also Read | PMCO Fall Split India 2020: Multiple Teams Accused Of Hacking During Group Stages

Also Read | PMCO Fall Split 2020: PUBG Bans And Disqualifies 531 Teams For Hacking Before Mega Event

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter)