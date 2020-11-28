DrDisrespect Called Out For Comment On Mobile Gamers, Challenged To COD 1v1 By Ferg

This week, DrDisrespect attracted trouble on Twitter after making some comments about mobile gamers. A streamer and an internet personality, his tweet was not appreciated by the gaming community, who calling him out for his offensive remarks. While many fans hit back at the 38-year-old, he was challenged to games by some gamers, daring him to play with them and then comment on the situation.

DrDisrespect COD comment angers fans, gamers

I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup....



....and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

1v1 on COD Mobile for $100,000



You on your PC and I'll play mobile — Ferg (@Ferg) November 26, 2020

What's the problem Doc, Mobile players getting the better of you?@drdisrespect pic.twitter.com/It3B65kdDV — Ferg (@Ferg) November 27, 2020

This week, DrDisrespect chose to insult some mobile gamers, claiming that mobile gaming is not a serious thing. He compared everything to his PC setup, which was immediately called out by his followers and some mobile gamers as well. Ferg, a COD player, challenged the older streamer, adding that he would play from his mobile.

His invitation was not accepted or denied. He tweeted a follow-up tweet later on, which was a screenshot of a stream, where people were urging DrDisrespect to accept the invitation. Later, the comments were changed to Members Only.

Fans react to DrDisrespect Twitter comments

Mobile gaming is just to difficult for your old crusty ass fingers to navigate step bro. All I hear is complaining for the old geezer himself. You remind me a lot of Jiraiya, the old pervy sage himself. Ya damn OLD MAN! 😤 — xsᴇᴛ ᴊᴜɪᴄʏ (@xjuicyfruitz) November 26, 2020

Doc, upgrade from the flip phone and maybe you’ll see the light. — kennyflesh (@KennyFlesh) November 26, 2020

Guys take it easy on doc, his eyes are too old to see anything on a screen smaller than 24 inches. — Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) November 26, 2020

So many mobile gamers taking this bait. Appreciate you throwing gas on the flame Doc. This man knows a hot take is gonna get some eyes on it. Cheers Doc, Happy Thanksgiving! — Powerbang (@PowerbangGaming) November 27, 2020

He can't compensate enough with a mobile device for his "shortcomings" so he hates mobile gaming 😎 — BigRedZone (@TheBigRedZone) November 26, 2020

DrDisrespect Twitch ban

Twitch's statement on @drdisrespect ban: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” — Shannon Liao (Out of Office) (@Shannon_Liao) June 26, 2020

Twitch announced that they will be issuing permanent suspensions to streamers, who have previously (or currently) being accused of sexual abuse or harassment. While there were no comments about DrDisrespect, fans say his suspension was only a coincidence. Their statement, however, does not give any reason.

(Image credits: DrDisrespect, Ferg Instagram)