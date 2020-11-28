Last Updated:

DrDisrespect Called Out For Comment On Mobile Gamers, Challenged To COD 1v1 By Ferg

Mobile COD player Ferg challenged DrDisrespect to a game of COD following the latter's seemingly offensive comments mobile gaming on the social media.

DrDisrespect

This week, DrDisrespect attracted trouble on Twitter after making some comments about mobile gamers. A streamer and an internet personality, his tweet was not appreciated by the gaming community, who calling him out for his offensive remarks. While many fans hit back at the 38-year-old, he was challenged to games by some gamers, daring him to play with them and then comment on the situation. 

DrDisrespect COD comment angers fans, gamers

This week, DrDisrespect chose to insult some mobile gamers, claiming that mobile gaming is not a serious thing. He compared everything to his PC setup, which was immediately called out by his followers and some mobile gamers as well. Ferg, a COD player, challenged the older streamer, adding that he would play from his mobile. 

His invitation was not accepted or denied. He tweeted a follow-up tweet later on, which was a screenshot of a stream, where people were urging DrDisrespect to accept the invitation. Later, the comments were changed to Members Only. 

Fans react to DrDisrespect Twitter comments

DrDisrespect Twitch ban 

Twitch announced that they will be issuing permanent suspensions to streamers, who have previously (or currently) being accused of sexual abuse or harassment. While there were no comments about DrDisrespect, fans say his suspension was only a coincidence. Their statement, however, does not give any reason. 

(Image credits: DrDisrespect, Ferg Instagram)

