Why Was Dr Disrespect Banned On Twitch? Streaming Service Issues Statement

Popular streamer Guy Beahm, aka Dr Disrespect, has been banned by Twitch after signing an exclusive two-year deal with the live streaming service. However, ever since the news broke out, there has been a cloud of mystery as to what resulted in a ban.

Why was Dr Disrespect banned?

Last week, Twitch announced that it will start issuing permanent suspensions to streamers after there was an allegation of sexual abuse and harassment involving certain users on the online service. The same week on Friday, Dr Disrespect got suspended from the platform after his stream came to an abrupt end. And while there haven’t been any allegations against the streamer, an exact reason behind the suspension is not known yet. At this point, it actually seems like a coincidence, however, there is an official statement from Twitch.

Twitch's statement on @drdisrespect ban: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 26, 2020

Twitch is yet to issue a proper statement detailing the exact reason behind the action taken and specify the length of the suspension. Nonetheless, there have been multiple reports claiming that the ban is, in fact, a permanent one.

Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

Over the past few days, several Twitch streamers have also received a number of DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown requests of videos that contained copyrighted music and other content. However, several sources confirm that this is not the case with Dr Disrespect.

Dr Disrespect breaks his silence on Twitch ban

Dr Disrespect had remained silent on the subject when it first happened last week, however, he later released a statement through his Twitter handle.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

Dr Disrespect also spoke with his fellow Twitch streamer and friend TimTheTatman after the incident, although their conversation was not on a live stream. TimTheTatman relayed the same message that Dr Disrespect does not have any idea behind the reasons for his suspension.

Dr Disrespect's wife, who is popularly known within the online community as Mrs. Assassin, also released a statement following the suspension. She wrote a message to all the fans in the gaming community thanking them for their outpouring of love, all the support, strength, and kindness.

Image credits: Dr Disrespect | Instagram