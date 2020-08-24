Dr Disrespect Apologises For His Comments On Mobile Gamers On YouTube

Herschel Beahm IV, better known as DrDisrespect, entered a new YouTube venture when he returned to game streaming on August 7 and brought in over 500,000 viewers on his live stream. The former Twitch streamer also addressed his controversial tweet from June 2019 as part of a recent YouTube stream, where he had claimed that people who play video games on mobile phones are not real gamers.

Mobile gamers aren’t real gamers. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 10, 2019

Dr Disrespect apologises for his controversial tweet

DrDisrespect had to go back on this controversial statement after he teamed up with a gamer who is quite a popular name within the PUBG Mobile esports community.

DrDisrespect collaborated with popular Indian content creator and PUBG Mobile player, Tanmay “Sc0ut” Singh in a YouTube stream on August 22. While the two were busy in COD Warzone duo-queue, DrDisrespect decided to bring up his infamous statement on mobile gamers and address his statement as just a “spur of the moment” thing. The Doc also stated that he wasn’t sure if Tanmay had even seen his infamous tweet, but he expressed that he just wanted to get ahead of the whole controversy surrounding his old statement on mobile gamers.

Sc0ut replied that it was completely fine and didn’t really seem bothered about it. This was the first time that DrDisrespect had paired with the Indian streamer.

PewDiePie and Dr Disrespect face off in Fall Guys

Following his Twitch ban, the Doc is now focusing on his YouTube career and has also collaborated with YouTube sensation PewDiePie (Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg), who is signed to an exclusive deal with the video-sharing platform. The two online stars were seen battling it out in the latest battle royale game Fall Guys which has been inspired by popular game show Takeshi's Castle. The stream was first announced by Dr DisRespect on his Twitter handle.

Today’s stream should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/4bnR5vkThn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 14, 2020

Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch after signing an exclusive two-year deal with the online streaming service in late June. After the news broke out, there had been a cloud of mystery around his suspension for a few days, however, it was later suggested that he had violated Twitch’s community guidelines.

Image credits: DrDisrespect