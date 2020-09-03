Dr Disrespect Ban Theories That You Must Check Out; Read Details

On June 26, 2020, the Dr Disrespect Twitch account was banned from Twitch. Twitch's official statement on the ban said: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Dr Disrespect Ban Theories

On September 2, 2020, Dr Disrespect released a video on YouTube in which he talked about how the ban had an impact on him and said he never had to deal with anxiety before.

He also mentions in this video that, “We’ve overcome a lot of ‘stuff’ in the past and we got to such a good point ladies and gentlemen, Champions Club. I’m talking all cylinders firing… feeling incredible, and everything. And to have that taken away from you and to not know anything about it. I didn’t know anything about it and I wasn’t told anything. Everything we built, all the eggs in one bucket just taken away. The fact that I’m here on YouTube, it has been a fantastic return. But my anxiety levels are so high that they come in these huge waves, and I’m having a hard time dealing with it”.

At the end of the video, he said, “To think that I’m here and I’m moving on, I’m not. I can’t. How can I? How can I move on?” This clearly shows how big of an impact the ban has had on the Doc.

Dr Disrespect Theories

1. Theory by Nadeshot

“My thing is though, I just think that there is no way that he and his team don’t know why he was banned. I think that’s a cap, it has to be, has to be. I mean there is absolutely no way. It has to be a legal matter that only employees of Twitch are handling. And their lawyers can talk about with DrDisRespect’s legal counselling team," Nadeshot said in his YouTube video mentioned above.

“It’s the only thing that makes sense. You can’t just get banned after signing a multi-million dollar contract with no explanation. It has to be a legal issue.”

2. There may be criminal charges against Dr DisRespect ban

Reddit and Twitter boards showed new theories that suggest that both Twitch and Dr DisRespect are silent on the ban reason maybe because of some criminal charges against Dr DisRespect. But the sponsors and brands who removed him from their ad campaigns when the news was out and put him back right away, so this theory also doesn't fit in.

3. Dr Disrespect, Ninja and Shroud are opening a new streaming platform

Dr Disrespect conspiracy theory has hit a whole new level! pic.twitter.com/1Nm2n8bqyu — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 28, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Dr Disrespect Twitter