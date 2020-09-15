EFootball PES 2021 Season Update Initial Release Date And Other Details

The trailer of eFootball PES 2021 Season Update released this week along with announcements regarding the game’s Standard and Club editions. Rather than a separate game, PES 2021 is being launched under the name eFootball PES 2021 Season Update. The eFootball PES 2021 Season Update trailer covers the story of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, right from the initial days of his career in Argentina to becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update has already released and fans who wish to play the game can purchase it from Konami’s website.

Where to buy eFootball PES 2021 Season Update?

Fans can choose from two editions of eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, with the game available on PS4, Xbox One and Steam. In addition to The Standard Edition of eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, there is also a special Club Edition with multiple options such as FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munchen, Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal to choose from. For the Club Editions part of the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update release, each edition will come with the club’s full squad along with several other club-themed features.

eFootball #PES2021 SEASON UPDATE is Available Today on PS4, Xbox One & Steam! 🙌🔥



Order yours here: https://t.co/C9SUzd5JLp pic.twitter.com/avffLQj8JZ — eFootball PES (@officialpes) September 15, 2020

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update details

The latest version of PES is an update on last year’s eFootball PES 2020. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will allow fans to enjoy the new football season with all the latest player and club data. The eFootball PES 2021 Season Update release is an extension of last year’s version rather than a traditional release, considering the impending arrival of next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X. A traditional release is planned for next year, with the 2022 instalment of eFootball set to use the Unreal Engine.

PES 2021 mobile news

While the eFootball PES 2021 release date was September 15 for PC and console games, fans of the mobile version will have to wait a bit more for the latest version of the popular game. According to Konami’s website, all PES 2021 news related to the game’s mobile version will be announced in early October 2020, with a carryover guide for PES 2020 mobile users available on the website as well.

Image Credits: eFootball PES Twitter