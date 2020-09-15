FIFA 21 Reveal: Most Skilled Players In The Game Featuring Mbappe, Neymar And Sancho

FIFA 21 is set to release on October 9, 2020. Ahead of the game’s release, information concerning new features, player ratings and the works is being released by EA periodically. In its latest FIFA 21 news update, EA Sports has disclosed the list of players with the best skills in the game, with the usual suspects like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe topping the charts.

FIFA 21 most skilled players revealed

Taking to social media to share the bit of FIFA 21 news, EA Sports released the list of FIFA 21’s most skilled players on its website as well. The group of players is best suited to perform all the tricks in the game, with their added flair making them a favourite amongst FIFA 21 players. Footballers with five-star skills are some of the most in-demand players, with their skill moves making them must-haves. The fact that three new skill moves have been added to FIFA 21 will further increase the attraction of these five-star rated footballers, with FIFA 21 seeing the addition of the Feint Forward and Turn, the Drag to Heel and the Ball Roll Fake Turn skill moves.

The FIFA 21 most skilled players list includes several household names that make the list every year. This includes Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho, Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, the PSG duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, amongst others. While Cristiano Ronaldo makes the cut, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is not rated with five-star skill moves.

From the Premier League, Hakim Ziyech, Wilfred Zaha, Marcus Rashford and Riyad Mahrez are some of the players part of the FIFA 21 most skilled players list. Despite being closer to the end of their careers, players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Ribery and Nani also find mentions in the FIFA 21 most skilled players list. In total, 52 players have been rated five stars when it comes to skill moves in FIFA 21.

Fans react to FIFA 21 ratings

Why does Willian never get 5* SM, he does skills more frequently than most players on that list pic.twitter.com/NyTk4dPtEQ — HENRI__ (@CFCHenri) September 14, 2020

I can't believe that Firmino is listed with those world class footballers — Mike 〽️ (@UtdExcellence) September 14, 2020

Ever since the FIFA 21 ratings have been released, fans have been discussing the ratings online. After the list of the most skilful players in FIFA 21 was announced, fans took to Twitter to express their views. Despite Jadon Sancho being classified with five-star skill moves, fans were still dissatisfied with the winger’s FIFA 21 ratings, as they claimed that the youngster is faster than what EA has decided, according to his rating. Many fans also questioned whether Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino should be given a five-star skill rating, as they asked why Brazilian winger Willian wasn't included in the list instead.

Image Credits: EA Sports FIFA Twitter