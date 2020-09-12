Best Defenders In FIFA 21: Top Center Backs And Full-back In The Upcoming Game

FIFA 21 ratings have been released and the players seem to be extremely amazed by the new ratings. EA certainly has a thing for giving unexpected turns to the player ratings. FIFA 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately.

EA has released a list of best defenders in FIFA 21 on their official website that has been one of the most trending topics of the gaming community. Thus, we have also listed down the best defenders in Fifa 21 that have been announced till now. Read more to know about FIFA 21 player ratings and more.

List of Best Defenders in FIFA 21

The list has been divided into two. One is the list of best centre backs in the game while other included the list of best full-backs in the game. Both the lists have been dominated by Liverpool players including Van Djik, Alexander Arnold and Robertson. The Liverpool defence seems to be one of the strongest including the best right-back, left-back and centre back in the game.

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos also makes it to he best defenders list in Fifa 21 with an overall rating of 89. Napoli’s CB, Koliulibay also make it to the list with an overall rating of 88. His rating was not improved since last year despite being the most important factor in Napoli’s defence.

With Alexander Arnold and Robertson taking the top spot with 87 overall ratings, Real Madrid and Barcelona full-backs, Carvajal and Jordi Alba become the best pair of players with the same rating of 86. Here is the complete list of best defenders in FIFA 21.

What do you guys think, not bad right? 😁 #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/UNRvcwRSXr — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 10, 2020

Best Center backs in FIFA 21

Van Dijk: 90

Ramos: 89

Koulibaly: 88

Laporte: 87

Chiellini: 87

Stitched: 86

Hummels: 86

Varane: 86

Marquinhos: 85

By Ligt: 85

Thiago Silva: 85

Skriniar: 85

Lenglet: 85

Bonucci: 85

Alderweireld: 85

Godin: 85

By Vrij: 84

Alaba: 84

Felipe: 84

Fernandinho: 84

Best Full-backs in Fifa 21

Alexander-Arnold: 87

Robertson: 87

Carvajal: 86

Jordi Alba: 86

Walker: 85

Ricardo Pereira: 85

Alex Sandro: 85

Worthy: 84

Alex Telles: 84

Tagliafico: 84

Azpilicueta: 84

Jesus Navas: 84

Grimaldo: 84

Wan-Bissaka: 83

Bernat: 83

Trippier: 83

Mendy: 83

Marcelo: 83

Joao Cancelo: 83

Acuna: 83

More about FIFA 21 release date

FIFA 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pr-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits.

There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every FIFA 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

