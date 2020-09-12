Best Midfielders In FIFA 21: Here Are Top 20 Midfielders In The Upcoming Game

FIFA 21 ratings have been released and the players seem to be extremely amazed by the new ratings. FIFA 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. EA has released a list of best midfielders in FIFA 21 on their official website that has been one of the most trending topics of the gaming community. Thus, we have also listed down the best midfielders in FIFA21 that have been announced till now. Read more to know about FIFA 21 player ratings and more.

List of Best Midfielders in FIFA 21

Kevin De Bruyne tops the list of best midfielders in FIFA21 by being the highest rated midfielder in the game. Next in line comes the Brazilian player, Casemiro with an 89 rating making him the best Central Defensive Midfielder in the game. Some young players like Kimmich and Bruno Fernandes have also made it to the list. Jadon Sancho and Son have been added to the list despite being the most prominent forward attackers of their respective teams.

New Chelsea transfers including Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have also made it to the bottom of the list with known players like Thiago and Reus. The Liverpool captain, Henderson also makes it to the list with an overall rating of 86. There are also a number of other reputed players like Luka Modrich, Kante, Kroos who have dominated the previous year’s FIFA player ratings. Here is the list of best midfielders in Fifa 21.

De Bruyne: 91

Casemiro: 89

Kimmich: 88

Kroos: 88

Kanté: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 87

Fabinho: 87

Sergio Busquets: 87

Muller: 86

Pogba: 86

Verratti: 86

Gomez: 86

Henderson: 86

David Silva: 86

Thiago: 85

Havertz: 85

Luis Alberto: 85

Ziech: 85

Reus: 85

More about FIFA 21 release date

FIFA 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pr-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits.

There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every FIFA 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

