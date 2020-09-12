Best Forwards In FIFA 21: Top 20 Center Forwards In The Upcoming FIFA

FIFA 21 ratings have been released and the players are extremely excited to see the new ratings. EA certainly has a thing for giving unexpected turns to the player ratings. FIFA 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately.

EA has released a list of best forwards in FIFA 21 on their official website that has been one of the most trending topics of the gaming community. Thus, we have also listed down the best forwards in FIFA 21 that have been announced till now. Read more to know about FIFA 21 player ratings and more.

Also Read | Liverpool FIFA 21 Ratings: Players That Made It To The TOP 100 FIFA 21 Player Ratings

Also Read | Arsenal FIFA 21 Ratings: Here Are Ratings For The Players That Made It To The TOP 100

List of Best Forwards in FIFA 21

Christiano Ronaldo tops the best forward in FIFA 21 list with an overall rating of 92. Messi will not be included in this list as he is a registered LW position player and not a centre forward. No other striker has managed to get such a high rating, making him the best striker in the game. Next in line comes one of the best strikers of the game, Robert Lewandowski with an overall rating of 91. He had an incredible season this year by scoring a total of 34 goals in 31 games in Bundesliga. He was also the highest-scoring player in the Champions League.

Apart from Lewandowski, Mbappe has managed to climb up the ladder by earning an overall 90 rating on FIFA 21. Sergio Aguero is next in line with a rating drop to overall 89. Karim Benzema also takes up a spot in the list with the same rating. Some new entries to the best forward list in FIFA 21 include Timo Werner, Erling Haaland, Jamie Vardy, Romelu Lukaku. Here is the complete list of best forwards in FIFA 21.

Also Read | Fifa 21 Ratings: List Of Top 100 Rated Players In The Upcoming Fifa Game

Ronaldo: 92

Lewandowski: 91

Mbappe: 90

Aguero: 89

Benzema: 89

Kane: 88

Dybala: 88

Still: 87

Aubameyang: 87

Suarez: 87

Griezmann: 87

Roberto Firmino: 87

Vardy: 86

Lukaku: 85

Depay: 85

Werner: 85

Mertens: 85

Icardi: 85

Haaland: 84

Ilicic: 84

More about FIFA 21 release date

FIFA 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pr-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits.

There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every FIFA 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

Also Read | Chelsea Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are The New Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA Game

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku SLAMS FIFA 21 Ratings, Claims EA Sports Is Fishing For Publicity