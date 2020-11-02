ESL One Germany: Team Liquid Beat Na'Vi To Claim First Dota 2 Major Trophy Of 2020

Team Liquid got their hands on the lion's share of the $400,000 prize pool after scoring a 3-1 win over Natus Vincere in the grand final of ESL One Germany 2020. The online-only DOTA 2 tournament commenced on October 5, with Team Liquid having to navigate past some heavy competition to reach Sunday's finale. The win over Na'Vi also marked the first DOTA 2 Major win for Team Liquid's new roster that was assembled only last year.

ESL One Germany final result

Team Liquid made their way to the final having dropped just two series in the entire tournament - a 2-0 loss to Team Secret in the group stage and a 2-1 loss to mudgolems in the first round of the playoffs. Entering the losing bracket worked like a charm for the team, who racked up win after win in the knockout round, including clean sweeps against Secret and mudgolems in the previous rounds.

Meanwhile, Na'Vi entered the final having dropped just one map in the entire playoffs. But the team soon realised they were in for a battle after they were completely outplayed in Game 1 of the final. Team Liquid gave up only 5 kills and claimed over 30 as they took a dominant 1-0 lead to set up the series. Game 2 followed a similar level of dominance from Liquid players, who, under the leadership of Aydin 'iNSaNiA' Sarkohi kept outscoring their opponents. Liquid snatched Game 2 after 30-odd minutes of play.

Na'Vi did make a comeback in Game 3, blocking iNSaNiA's Oracle en route to a comeback win. While they did manage to force a Game 4, it was all Liquid in the final game of the series, who bounced back from the defeat to complete the dominant win in the finale.

iNSaNiA was named the Mercedes-Benz MVP of the tournament. Team Liquid were rewarded $140,000 as champions of ESL One Germany 2020. Na'Vi won $80,000 for finishing in second place. Mudgolems (3rd) and Team Secret (4th) won $45,000 and $25,000 respectively.

The team came under Team Liquid's banner in October 2019 after their previous roster was acquired by Team Nigma after The International 2019. After exiting OGA Dota PIT Season 3: Europe/CIS at the playoffs stage, Aydin and co showed off their best form as they celebrate their first major DOTA 2 tournament win.

