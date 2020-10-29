HusKerrs Becomes First Player To Reach $100,000 Total Earnings In Warzone Tournaments

NRG content creator HusKerrs has become the first Call of Duty: Warzone player to complete $100,000 career earnings from Warzone tournaments. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas, popularly known for his streaming sessions on Twitch, recently won a double, taking a first-place finish in Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown before notching a second-place finish at Twitch Rivals.

HusKerrs career earnings

Winning the Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown was a major win for Thomas, who, along with his NRG teammate AverageJoeWo, snatched the lion's share of the mammoth $210,000 prize pool. The Twitch Rivals tournament too had a handsome prize pool of $100,000. It is believed that HusKerrs alone netted $15,000 from Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown Grand Finale. This also the highest individual prize money since the Minnesota ROKRR’s Warzone tournament, that concluded earlier this month.

HusKerrs shared his achievement via social media, posting a screenshot of the top five highest earners in Warzone. He comfortably held the top position with total earnings of $102,883. Aydan Conrad was a distant second with $63,854 in earnings from Warzone tournaments.

$100,000 earned on Warzone ✅



100,000 followers on Twitter ✅ pic.twitter.com/qyPi9zh3Ap — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 27, 2020

Highest total earnings for Warzone players

Player Real Name Total Earning Huskerrs Jordan Thomas $102,883 Aydan Aydan Conrad $63,854 Warsz Kacey Channer $63,778 Symfuhny Mason Lanier $62,583 Vikkstar12 Vikram Singh Barn $60,150 MuTeX Charlie Saouma $56,087 Jukeyz Liam James $53,645 SuperEvan Evan Moore $49,354 Frozone Drew $44,954 Tommey Thomas Trewren $44,112

Call of Duty Tournaments: HusKerrs Warzone event

HusKerrs is also widely regarded as one of the best Warzone PC players in North America. His Twitch channel has over 474,000 followers while he also just reached a personal milestone of breaching the 100,000-mark in Twitter followers. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas, 24, was a member of Rogue Esports between April and September 2020. The streamer left Rogue to join NRG Esports last month. Teaming up with AverageJoeWo, HusKerrs has four first-place finishes in Warzone tournaments in 2020. The HusKerrs net worth figure is estimated to be around $6.5 million by CelebPie.

Starting October 30, the 24-year-old is set to host a Warzone competition by himself, called HusKerrs’ Howl. The event will feature a massive prize pool of $300,000. 32 of the top streamers and professional players will compete in HusKerrs’ Howl, including the likes of Aydan and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier. The tournament will be played in duos with a double-elimination format.

Excited to announce the HusKerrs' Howl multiday Warzone competition! HUGE prize pool of $300k, with a special Zombie event on Oct. 30th.



Tune in at 1pm PDT on Oct. 30th, 31st, and Nov. 5th, 6th, and 7th! Check out my stream or https://t.co/Yw7KN3w3iF pic.twitter.com/Q0wAKXsEJc — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 28, 2020

(Image Credits: HusKerrs Twitter)