Former Fnatic CS:GO Member Pronax Accuses Colleagues For Forcing Him Into Mental Hospital

Markus 'Pronax' Wallsten, 29, is a retired professional CSGO player, who last played competitive CSGO in May 2019. While the Pronax continues to share some content on Twitter, the 29-year-old recently took to Twitter to tweet some disturbing and triggering things about his colleagues. While his tweets have since then been deleted, Pronax revealed that his colleagues ended up forcing him into a mental hospital.

Retired Fnatic CS:GO player Markus 'Pronax' Wallsten accuses colleagues of forcing him into a mental hospital

The tweets by Pronax were first tweeted on August 23, where he accused his colleagues for inventing lies about him, which ultimately forced him into the mental hospital again. Pronax later tweeted again, claiming that the same thing happened 1 year ago. He even asked for a lawyer's assistance. He added that this is only happening because his own colleagues and family knew he was going to the police to file a complaint.

He also went on to claim that he suspects his colleagues were trying to exclude him from his seat on the company's board. "I have for a very long time suspected that my own colleagues have been trying to exclude me from the company, for 9 months I have been asking for my seat at the board, but gotten excuses thrown in my face," Pronax wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

While nothing is confirmed, his tweets were apparently sent from the hospital. After a two-hour interval, Pronax tweeted again, saying that he was now "out" and would soon share his story with everyone.

I was kindly asked to remove my tweets, and I can play nice, but this is not over — pronax (@GODpronax) August 25, 2020

As per Pronax's latest tweet, he was apparently asked to delete the tweets. As his tweets did not give a detailed view into the situation, fans remained unsure of how and when Pronax would report to the police. However, his followers continued to assure him, stating that no one can be admitted to a mental hospital against their will,, according to Sweden's Compulsory Care Act, unless they are danger to others or have major suicidal tendencies.

Some even speculated that Pronax could paranoid about the situation. He updated fans a day later, stating that though his night was "stressful", he is thankful for his "real" fans. CS:GO's veteran community also supported Pronax, hoping that he would get better soon.

2/2 ...professional help.



The family has approved this short statement and asks for privacy. Markus remains a shareholder but has no operative involvement in the company for the time being. — Henrik Denebrandt (@GODheinrich) August 24, 2020

Pronax has had a successful CSGO career, leading Fnatic to three championships. In 2016, he parted ways with Fnatic to start his own organization – GODSENT – where he played as an in-game leader. The organization stopped operating in 2018's summer. Last year, he managed GODSENT's CSGO team, which merged with The Final Tribe in September.

As Pronax was barely active, his tweet alarmed fans all the more. Following his breakdown on Twitter, GODSENT's co-founder tweeted about Pronax being given time off to work on his mental health. Pronax's family allowed them to tweet and have asked for privacy. He has been interacting with fans on Twitter after his last tweet, answering their questions about how a founder can be excluded from the company.

As far as I know it has not been the investors that are trying to exclude me, but since I havent been on the board I cant for sure know what has been going on wich have definitely led to a very uncomfortable situation for me, wich I have been open about internally — pronax (@GODpronax) August 26, 2020

(Image credits: Pronax, Fnatic CS:GO Twitter)