Best Grenade Spots Dust 2: Spots To Dominate Opposing Side In CS:GO

Dust 2 is a video game map featured in the first-person shooter series Counter-Strike. It’s a successor to ‘Dust’ and was developed by David Johnston before the original Counter-Strike game was released. Dust 2 is also known among gamers by its filename de_dust2 and requires some special knowledge of the various grenades that are available to take the sites effectively. Players should also be aware of the best grenade spots in Dust 2 as it is integral to controlling the opposing team. The map made is quite popular for its middle doors, where both Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists gain a complete line of sight through the entire length of the map.

For gamers who are looking to effectively manoeuvre across Dust 2 without getting attacked by the enemies, it is important that they know how to throw smokes to blank out their vision through AWPers across the entire map. So, let us explore some of the best grenade spots on Dust 2.

Best Grenade spots Dust 2

The first one is long A, which happens to be one of the most crucial spots on the map for enemies to get a viable spot towards the A site if they choose to have it. To gain the advantage over any CTs that take the position long enough, you should be concerned about how you can effectively flash over the gate to Long A from T Spawn. During a standard play, you always need to smoke the corner to keep the CTs from taking you down as you move past the door.

If you want to gain more control of the Long A, you can also go ahead and dominate the A site. You should also have a good knowledge of how you can smoke the cross from Long A to the actual site to win a particular round. This is mainly because a cross grenade which is thrown in a poor manner will always give your opponents in CT-spawn a much-needed advantage in terms of the sightline. Eventually, when you walk towards the site, they will easily take you down. The area is too broad for a single grenade to cover the cross entirely, so you will need two grenades to get the required cover.

The next best spot you should know about is the x-box smoke which sits right in the middle. When you smoke the top portion of the box, it will cover the AWPers view which is in CT-middle. It will also mask the bottom tunnels.

Image credits: Counter Strike