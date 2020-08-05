Ninja Valorant Rank And Settings: Here Are The Settings Used By The Popular Streamer

Valorant has been one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community. This is because of the number of streamers that have been playing this particular tactical first-person shooter game. One such streamer is Ninja who has been playing Valorant since the beginning. Read more to know about Ninja and Valorant.

A number of the fans have been asking questions about the game and settings that have been chosen by Ninja. They also want to know the different ranks that are available in the game. Thus, we have listed down the settings used by Ninja for playing Valorant. Here are Ninja Valorant rank and settings.

Also Read | Fortnite Star Tfue Trolls Ninja's Wife Jessica Blevins With Suggestive Instagram Post

Also Read | Ninja Takes A Sly Dig At SypherPK With His Latest YouTube Stream

Valorant Ranks

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal ( Ninja's Rank)

Radiant

Ninja Valorant Settings

Ninja's Valorant Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.75

eDPI: 600

Invert Mouse: Off

Polling Rate: 500 Hz

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.75

Ninja's Valorant Crosshair Settings

Colour: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 7

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset 1

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Also Read | Ninja Makes A Surprise Return To YouTube After Microsoft Shuts Down Mixer

Ninja's Valorant Keybindings:

Walk: Left Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 1 or C

Use/Equip Ability: 2 or Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability: 3 or E U

Equip Ability: UltimateX

Jump: Space Bar

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Equip Spike: 4

Use Object: F

Ninja's Valorant graphics settings:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)

Limit FPS: Always Off

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: On

V-Sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: On

More about the popular game, Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world.

Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. A number of popular streamers from all over the globe have been playing this game since it was released.

Also Read | Pokimane's Boyfriend Trends On Twitter, Read More To Know About The Twitch Gamer

Also Read | What Happened To Fedmyster? What Did He Do To Yvonne & Pokimane?