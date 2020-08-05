Last Updated:

Ninja Valorant Rank And Settings: Here Are The Settings Used By The Popular Streamer

ninja valorant rank

Valorant has been one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community. This is because of the number of streamers that have been playing this particular tactical first-person shooter game. One such streamer is Ninja who has been playing Valorant since the beginning. Read more to know about Ninja and Valorant. 

A number of the fans have been asking questions about the game and settings that have been chosen by Ninja. They also want to know the different ranks that are available in the game. Thus, we have listed down the settings used by Ninja for playing Valorant. Here are Ninja Valorant rank and settings. 

Valorant Ranks

  • Iron
  • Bronze
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Platinum
  • Diamond
  • Immortal ( Ninja's Rank)
  • Radiant

Ninja Valorant Settings

Ninja's Valorant Mouse Settings:

  • DPI: 800    
  • Sensitivity: 0.75
  • eDPI: 600    
  • Invert Mouse: Off
  • Polling Rate: 500 Hz
  • Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.75

Ninja's Valorant Crosshair Settings

  • Colour: Cyan    
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness:    1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0    
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length:    7    
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset    1    
  • Inner Lines Movement Error: Off
  • Inner Lines Firing Error: Off    

 Ninja's Valorant Keybindings:

  • Walk: Left Shift    
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2    
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Use/Equip Ability: 1 or C    
  • Use/Equip Ability: 2 or Mouse Button 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: 3 or E    U
  • Equip Ability: UltimateX
  • Jump: Space Bar    
  • Crouch: Left Ctrl
  • Equip Spike: 4    
  • Use Object: F

Ninja's Valorant graphics settings:

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen    
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)
  • Limit FPS: Always    Off    
  • Material Quality: High
  • Texture Quality: High    
  • Detail Quality: High
  • UI Quality: High    
  • Vignette: On
  • V-Sync: Off    
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 8x    
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Bloom: Off    
  • Distortion: On

More about the popular game, Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world.

Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. A number of popular streamers from all over the globe have been playing this game since it was released. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

