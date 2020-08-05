Valorant Agni Series Schedule, Live Stream Details And Massive Prize Pool Of ₹6,25,000

NODWIN Gaming gave a taste of competitive Valorant to the Indian esports community with its recently concluded invitational series. Right after Team V3NOM were crowned as the champions of NODWIN Valorant Invitationals, the organisers announced the upcoming Valorant Agni Series, which will have a massive prize pool of ₹625,000. The tournament will be open-for-all and with two separate series for influencers and professional teams. This tournament will feature Valorant’s newly launched Act 2, which will have the game's newest agent, Killjoy.

Valorant Agni series schedule, registration details

Valorant Agni series will comprise of four qualifiers and one grand finale. The winner from the four qualifiers will progress to the playoffs. The four teams will then compete to be crowned as the champions, and also take home the hefty ₹150,000 cash prize. The qualifiers will be played in a single-elimination format. NODWIN Gaming is yet to announce the schedule for the tournament.

However, the registration dates for each of the four qualifiers have been released:

Qualifiers registration schedule

Qualifier 1: August 4 to 17

Qualifier 2: August 21 to 31

Qualifier 3: September 4 to 14

Qualifier 4: September 18 to 28

Teams can register for the tournament by visiting NODWIN Gaming's official website/Instagram handle. The tournament is open for only Indian players. Participating teams will need to mention the team's name, the captain's name, the four members along with the email ID and contact details of the captain.

Valorant Agni series prize pool

As mentioned above, Valorant Agni series will be played in two series - one for the participating teams and another one for the influencers. The team winning the grand final will win a massive ₹150,000 cash prize. In addition, there is also a ₹25,000 reward for the team exiting in the finals of each of the four qualifiers.

Tournament prize pool (₹425,000)

1st - ₹150,000

2nd - ₹75,000

3rd - ₹50,000

4th - ₹50,000

Influencer series prize pool (₹200,000)

1st - ₹70,000

2nd - ₹40,000

3rd - ₹20,000

4th - ₹20,000

5th - ₹15,000

6th - ₹15,000

7th - ₹10,000

8th - ₹10,000

Live streaming details for Valorant Agni series are yet to be released. Just like NODWIN Invitational, Agni Series matches will be available for streaming on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

(Image Credits: NODWIN Gaming Instagram Handle)