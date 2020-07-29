FaZe Clan Associates With $50K Valorant Ignition Series Invitational Tournament

One North America's popular esports organisations, FaZe Clan, will be partnering with Nissan, Verizon and Nerd Street Gamers to host FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational. The tournament will be part of the Valorant Ignition Series and will carry the largest prize pool in the game's competitive history - $50,000. The tournament will be played with 16 teams total - one being FaZe Clan themselves and 11 other teams including that of professional players and streamers. The remaining four teams will qualify through open-for-all qualifiers.

FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational schedule, prize pool

The free-to-play qualifiers will be played on August 1 and 2. Top two teams from each qualifying round will compete against the best Valorant teams in North America. The qualifiers will be played in a single-elimination format (Best of 1). It will be powered by Nerd Street Gamers and registration for the same has already started.

By the way, did we mention there are qualifiers? 👀



On Aug 1st & 2nd, compete in the FREE @playVALORANT Nerd Street Gamers x @FaZeClan Open Qualifiers for your chance to compete in the #FaZeInvitationalhttps://t.co/dqReDtubmz pic.twitter.com/kMWagkGQYT — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) July 28, 2020

The 16-team Valorant Series tournament is scheduled for August 6-9. Thanks to partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the country, teams will battle for a combined prize pool of a whopping $50,000. The winning team will be awarded $25,000. The next four teams will take home $15,000, $7,500, and $2,500 respectively.

FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational will be the FaZe's debut in competitive Valorant. Already an established name in Call of Duty and Overwatch, FaZe has been recruiting players to form a team for Riot's new gaming title. So far, the team boasts of Overwatch stars Corey “Corey” Nigra and Zachary “zachaREEE” Lombardo, along with CS: GO sensation Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen in their roster. It is expected the eSports team will be making the announcement of rest of the team in the week leading up to the tournament.

FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational streaming details

Since the invitational tournament is a part of the Valorant Ignition Series, streaming of the tournament will be available on Valorant Offical Twitch channel. In addition, the event will also be streamed on FaZe's official Twitch handle. The main tournament will kick-off at 2:00 PM PT on August 6 (2:30 AM IST, August 7).

(Image Credits: Nerd Street Gamers Twitter Handle)