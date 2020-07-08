Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

Ever since the release of Valorant, and the Ignition Battle Pass, developers have been introducing fans to a number of exciting new weapon skins that could either be purchased from the game store or earned by levelling up the Battle Pass. And while these new bundles are quite expensive, Riot Games has been bringing them on a bi-weekly basis to expand the in-game shop. It almost seems that there are some new weapon skins with every patch release.

New Valorant Skin leaks

As of now, game developers have not provided any details or the release date for any upcoming weapon skin bundles, data miners have been able to find some interesting discoveries in Valorant’s files, which have hinted at the release of a new collection including BlastX Drips, Imperium, and Toy skin sets.

Here is a list of all the leaked skins and weapon bundles that will potentially make their way to Valorant.

Drips Collection

Operator

Bulldog

Sheriff

Image credits: Valorant Fandom | User: Floxay

Imperium Collection

Classic

Knife

Image credits: Valorant Fandom | User: Floxay

Toy Collection

Ghost

Bucky

Spectrum

Image credits: Valorant Fandom | User: Floxay

BlastX Collection

Phantom

Spectrum

Frenzy

Image credits: Valorant Fandom | User: Floxay

Valorant skins are among the most expensive items available in the game. If you purchase a bundle, it will cost you a minimum of 5,000 Valorant Points. However, if you go for a Valorant Battle Pass, it is available at a much cheaper price as compared to the weapon skin bundles. However, you will actually need to invest a good amount of time taking on the challenges to unlock the available skins.

Valorant also received a new patch update recently that implemented a number of changes to the game. As part of the update, the Guardian has received a major cut in its price and short-range capabilities. The update also made a few changes to weapons, agents, changes to maps, as well as the quality of life updates, among other things. You can check out the complete patch notes here.

Image credits: Play Valorant