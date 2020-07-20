Valorant Error 43: What Causes Error Code And How To Fix It?

Valorant is one of the highly popular first-person shooter titles from Riot and the game has been out for more than a month now. The FPS tactical shooter has seen a lot of improvements since its release on closed beta and it continues to evolve. However, the game is also plagued with a number of bugs and error codes which is actually common for a huge and graphics-intensive video game.

Nonetheless, these mysterious error messages can be quite frustrating for players as they block access when trying to log into the game or during play sessions. Valorant error 43 is one of the many error codes that users have been encountering while trying to play the FPS game. Users are also often greeted with this error when attempting to connect to the game servers after downloading a patch.

What causes Valorant error 43?

Valorant error 43 represents system time out. This usually pops up during times of server maintenance or other server-related issues. Riot Games advises users to restart the game client, which is a viable solution to a majority of the error messages that appear in the game. However, some users have reported that they still cannot get rid of the error. So, let’s explore some alternative fixes.

Solution 1: Uninstall Riot Vanguard

If restarting the game client doesn't seem to resolve the error, you can try uninstalling the Riot Vanguard via tray icon. To uninstall the Vanguard, you simply need to head over to the Control Panel on your PC and click on 'Program and features'. Right-click on 'Riot Vanguard' and hit 'Uninstall' to remove it. Next, you will need to restart your computer and relaunch the game client to reinstall the Riot Vanguard automatically. Restart the PC again and launch Valorant. Log in and the Valorant error code 43 should be gone.

Solution 2: Avoid Switching tabs

Another reason you are still experiencing the Valorant error code 43 is due to multi-tasking. The error code crops up if you press ‘Alt-tab’ to switch between tabs on your computer. This is when your game client fails to get to the main menu while it constantly flashes the error message.

Solution 3: Contact Support

If you have tried the above solutions and still facing the problem, you will need to contact Valorant support as the issue is from Riot's end. It is also suggested that you keep an eye on Valorant Server Status page on Twitter that aims to keep users posted with server-related issues.

Image credits: Play Valorant