Valorant Error 84: When Will Valorant Down Issues Be Resolved?

Valorant players were excited to play the new update with exciting things coming up. However, it has been observed that the gaming community of the five vs five survival game is having trouble connecting to the game. The online game has been showing an error code called the Valorant Error Code 84 in which players are losing connection to the game. Many players are confused and want to find when will the Valorant Error 84 will be resolved.

What is the Valorant Error Code 84?

Players around the globe installed the latest update of Valorant expecting some thrilling things to unfold. Nonetheless, Error Code 84 disappointed them as they could not connect to the servers. Due to this Valorant connect error, players are stuck in a loop of disconnecting from a game and reconnecting back. This is happening over and over again for the players for the past few hours.

Valorant has acknowledged the server issues on their official Twitter handle. The survival game support team has been working to fix the issue fast. While confirming the Valorant servers issue, the team revealed on Twitter by writing: We're aware of server disconnect issues happening in NA/LATAM/BR and are investigating." The team even apologised for this shortcoming by saying "sorry for the disruption" by the end of the tweet.

We're aware of server disconnect issues happening in NA/LATAM/BR and are investigating. Sorry for the disruption. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 28, 2020

How much time will it take to resolve the Valorant down problem?

The Valorant Error 84 is not mentioned in the official support site of the game. But, naturally, the team takes a day maximum to solve such issues related to Valorant servers. Players can expect the team to soon resolve the internal problems that are causing Valorant connection error problems. As of now, players would have to wait for the team to look into the matter and present a new update.

Meanwhile, Valorant Error code 84 disappointed many players and they have reported the issues online on many social media handles. One of the Twitter user expressed by writing: "Anyone else getting an error code 84 on valorant? it's mad annoying restarted the game 3 times now." While another user was sad and he expressed it by writing, "Valorant getting error 84 & 31 for some reason. Never happened before. Can't play. What's going on?"

anyome else getting an error code 84 on valorant? its mad annoying restarted the game 3 times now — Josh (@JLipTweets) July 28, 2020

Fans react to Valorant Error code 84

Me: Installs Valorant with intent to play it

Valorant: but what if ERROR CODE 84 BITCH — Celeste Starlite (@CelesteStarlite) July 28, 2020

Wanted to play valorant and rank back up into diamond. First game everyone loads in and it immediately disconnects. Reconnects to match, takes one step, everyone disconnects. Error code 84. One guy on their team could move and was winning rounds. Fun Game @PlayVALORANT — Shotty (@FpsShotty) July 28, 2020

Was just about to get on with some friend and play Valorant, but got error code 84 instead. Anyone know how to fix it @PlayVALORANT — FranktheTank (@Frankth28962355) July 28, 2020

after a week at my dads, i was looking forward to playing some valorant bc i havent in a week, as i trying to log in i got error 84 5 fucking times, @PlayVALORANT, fix ur game, hit reg is shit but now u dont want us to play at all lmao — Jamesify_ (@Jamesify5) July 28, 2020

