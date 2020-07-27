PAX Arena Valorant Results And Placements As Sentinels Claim North America Throne

Valorant's PAX Invitational Arena has provided viewers with plenty of entertaining and competitive eSports action since they were first announced by Riot on June 16. Valorant's invitational PAX Arena is the second North American event for Riot's global Ignition Series which will also be available in various regions across the world – Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The PAX Arena Valorant results saw Sentinels Valorant crowned champions, having defeat Cloud 9 in the final. Here's a look at the PAX Arena Valorant placements, PAX Arena Valorant results and PAX Arena Valorant standings.
The PAX Arena Valorant placements saw 16 of North America's top teams along with four streamer squads engage in fierce competition for NA's top team in Valorant. Along with regional pride, there was $25,000 on the line for the teams in the PAX Arena Valorant bracket. Many of the top pro teams in North America like T1, Gen.G, TSM, and more showed up for the event, and it was also the first competitive outing for some rosters, such as the newly announced Complexity line-up. PAX Arena Valorant placements saw four groups of five teams, who faced off in the best of three games. Two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs and faced off in a single-elimination PAX Arena Valorant bracket before teams moved on to the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Sentinels Valorant finished top of Group D, with an impressive 4-0 record. Team SoloMid, Homeless, T1, Team Envy, Immortals, Gen.G Esports and Cloud9 were the other teams to qualify for the knockouts. T1 and TSM were favourites to face off in the grand final but were eliminated in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively to set up a Sentinels Valorant vs Cloud9 final. The final started off as a tense affair, with both teams tied at 1-1 before Sentinels matched on to clinch a win. Sentinels Valorant have now asserted themselves as a potential new heir to the throne of NA and will be a tough challenge for teams like T1 and TSM at future events.
|Position
|Team
|Record
|RD
|1
|Team SoloMid
|4-0
|+40
|2
|Homeless
|3-1
|+20
|3
|Built by Gamers
|2-2
|-22
|4
|100 Thieves
|1-3
|+4
|5
|100 Blifters
|0-4
|-42
|Position
|Team
|Record
|RD
|1
|T1
|4-0
|+62
|2
|Team Envy
|3-1
|+39
|3
|Way 2 French
|2-2
|-7
|4
|Echo 8
|1-3
|-22
|4
|Team Kephrii
|0-4
|-72
|Position
|Team
|Record
|RD
|1
|Immortals
|4-0
|+48
|2
|Gen.G Esports
|3-1
|+18
|3
|Mixup
|2-2
|+12
|4
|Prospects
|1-3
|+1
|5
|Team Mang0
|0-4
|-70
|Position
|Team
|Record
|RD
|1
|Sentinels
|4-0
|+47
|2
|Cloud9
|3-1
|+36
|3
|Complexity
|2-2
|-16
|4
|Renegades
|1-3
|+1
|4
|Team Owl
|0-4
|-46
|Place
|Team
|Prize Money
|1
|Sentinels
|$10,000
|2
|Cloud9
|$5,000
|3-4
|Team SoloMid
|$3,000
|3-4
|Homeless
|$3,000
|5-8
|Gen.G Esports
|$1,000
|5-8
|Team Envy
|$1,000
|5-8
|T1
|$1,000
|5-8
|Immortals
|$1,000
|9-12
|Mixup
|-
|9-12
|Way 2 French
|-
|9-12
|Complexity
|-
|9-12
|Built By Gamers
|-
|13-16
|100 Thieves
|-
|13-16
|Renegades
|-
|13-16
|Prospects
|-
|13-16
|Echo 8
|-
|17-20
|100 Blifters
|-
|17-20
|Team Owl
|-
|17-20
|Team Kephrii
|-
|17-20
|Team Mang0
|-