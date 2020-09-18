FaZe Face Off Warzone: Tommey, Almxnd And Co Win $75,000 Tournament

The team of four led by popular Call of Duty: Warzone player Thomas "Tommey" Trewren emerged as the winners of the FaZe Clan Face-Off Warzone tournament on Thursday, September 17. With a prize pool of $75,000, FaZe Clan organized the Warzone event in partnership with Twitch Rivals.

FaZe Face-Off Warzone format, results

A total of 25 teams (of four players each) participated in the FaZe Face-Off Warzone tournament including popular streamers like Scump, Symfuhny, NICKMERCS, Nav, Marshmello, Priestahh, and others. Josh Hart, Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine, Dimitri Vegas, Alan Walker, and Marshmello were among the many celebrities participating in the tournament. The event was broadcast live on the Twitch Rivals and FaZe Twitch channels.

The tournament was played in two rounds - the qualifiers and the playoffs. A total of 100 players dropped simultaneously in Warzone's popular Verdansk map during the qualifiers, which was played over a three-hour window. The top eight teams from the qualifiers, also called the Quads Kill Race, advanced to the playoffs.

And then there were 8.



The team of Tommey, Almxnd, Chris Morales, and Pheonix Suns star Mikal Bridges emerged as the champions of the one-day tournament, getting their hands on the lion's share of the prize pool - $24,000. The team of Frag, Slay, Superduperdaft and Superduperkyle were rewarded $15,000 for finishing in second place. Thomas "Tommey" Trewren also won the Most Valuable Player award.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and his team including Carnage, Clutchbelk and Destroy ended up with a decent sixth-place finish.

FaZe Face-Off Warzone standings, prize pool

Team (Quad) Total Points Prize Money 1 Tommey, Almxnd, Chris Morales, Mikal Bridges 368 $24,000 2 Frag, Slay, Superduperdaft, Superduperkyle 364 $15,000 3 Luckychamu, NLE Choppa, Priestahh, Repullze 364 $8,250 4 Huskerrs, Max Holloway, Scump, Symfuhny 345 $5,500 5 Aydan, Bradley Perry, FaZe Apex, Mutex 344 $2,750 6 Carnage, Clutchbelk, Destroy, Zach Lavine 342 $2,250 7 Anthony, Alfredo, Frozone, GDBooya, Superevan 324 $1,750 8 Finessen, Kane Brown, Rated, Timthetatman 270 $1500

Teams that finished 9th and 10th were awarded $1,000 each, while teams taking the 11th to 15th spot won $500 each. Additional prizes included were Most Kills in One Game & Most Wins in All Games ($2,000 each), Most Kills in All Games & Most Damage in All Games ($1,000 each).

