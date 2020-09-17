SkyEsports Valorant Showdown: IPL-themed Tournament To Carry ₹1,50,000 Prize Pool

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown, an IPL-themed tournament, will be played between September 19 and 21. Carrying a prize pool of ₹1,50,000, popular players/streamers will be leading their respective cities. In the end, however, it would be one city that would be standing tall, getting their hands on the lion's share of the purse, HyperX and a WD Black SSD.

Social gaming platform, GoodGamer, will be the fantasy gaming partner of the event.

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown format, schedule

Eight teams from the premier cities in India - Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, Chennai, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai - will compete for bragging rights in the Valorant tournament. The three-day event will be played in a double-elimination format, with the first two days dedicated for the quarter-finals. Each game will be a best-of-one series. The semi-finals and the finals will be played on Monday, September 21.

September 19

Mumbai vs Chennai, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM IST

Kolkata vs Delhi, 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM IST

Bengaluru vs Rajasthan, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST

Hyderabad vs Punjab, 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM IST

September 20

Bengaluru vs Mumbai, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM IST

Hyderabad vs Delhi, 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM IST

Rajasthan vs Chennai, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST

Kolkata vs Punjab, 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM IST

September 21 (2 PM IST onwards)

Semi-finals (Best of 1)

Finals (Best of 3)

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown teams

Big names in the Indian esports community will be representing their respective cities in the tournament. Team Mumbai will feature 8Bit Thug and Tanmay 'Sc0uT' Singh in the ranks. Orange Rock Esports will be leading Hyderabad, while TSM Entity stars will be leading Rajasthan.

Team Delhi (Noble Esports): PSY, REXXY, TITO, HARSH, HIKKA

Team Kolkata (Velocity Gaming) EXCALI, RZACEZ, ANTIDOTE, AMATERASU, SENTINEL

Team Punjab: DEATHRILL, HYDRAFLICK, WEEZZEE, MAMBA, VERTICUSE

Team Chennai (Team Tamilas): RAFAAAA, MIDFAIL, TAMILAN J, FLEXX, STONER

Team Rajasthan (TSM Entity): SID, GHATAAK, SNAX, KAMALJEET, VIRU

Team Bangaluru (Global Esports): TSUKI, MIOKEN, JD STARK, SALBATIC, NGHTMREZK

Team Hyderabad (OR Esports): PASHASAHIL, HAKU, FOXFFF, WHITEHORSE, RIBBI

Team Mumbai: SCOUT, THUG, ZEREF, REBEL, SCARGOD

(Image Credits: Sky Esports Instagram Handle)