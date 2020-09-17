Last Updated:

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown: IPL-themed Tournament To Carry ₹1,50,000 Prize Pool

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown will be an IPL-themed event with eight premier cities of India participating for bragging rights and ₹1,50,000 prize pool.

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown, an IPL-themed tournament, will be played between September 19 and 21. Carrying a prize pool of ₹1,50,000, popular players/streamers will be leading their respective cities. In the end, however, it would be one city that would be standing tall, getting their hands on the lion's share of the purse, HyperX and a WD Black SSD.

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown format, schedule

Eight teams from the premier cities in India - Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, Chennai, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai - will compete for bragging rights in the Valorant tournament. The three-day event will be played in a double-elimination format, with the first two days dedicated for the quarter-finals. Each game will be a best-of-one series. The semi-finals and the finals will be played on Monday, September 21. 

September 19

  • Mumbai vs Chennai, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM IST
  • Kolkata vs Delhi, 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM IST
  • Bengaluru vs Rajasthan, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST
  • Hyderabad vs Punjab, 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM IST

September 20

  • Bengaluru vs Mumbai, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM IST
  • Hyderabad vs Delhi, 3:15 PM to 4:15 PM IST
  • Rajasthan vs Chennai, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST
  • Kolkata vs Punjab, 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM IST

September 21 (2 PM IST onwards)

  • Semi-finals (Best of 1)
  • Finals (Best of 3)

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown teams

Big names in the Indian esports community will be representing their respective cities in the tournament. Team Mumbai will feature 8Bit Thug and Tanmay 'Sc0uT' Singh in the ranks. Orange Rock Esports will be leading Hyderabad, while TSM Entity stars will be leading Rajasthan. 

  • Team Delhi (Noble Esports): PSY, REXXY, TITO, HARSH, HIKKA
  • Team Kolkata (Velocity Gaming) EXCALI, RZACEZ, ANTIDOTE, AMATERASU, SENTINEL
  • Team Punjab: DEATHRILL, HYDRAFLICK, WEEZZEE, MAMBA,  VERTICUSE
  • Team Chennai (Team Tamilas): RAFAAAA, MIDFAIL, TAMILAN J, FLEXX, STONER
  • Team Rajasthan (TSM Entity): SID, GHATAAK, SNAX, KAMALJEET, VIRU
  • Team Bangaluru (Global Esports): TSUKI, MIOKEN, JD STARK, SALBATIC, NGHTMREZK
  • Team Hyderabad (OR Esports):  PASHASAHIL, HAKU, FOXFFF, WHITEHORSE, RIBBI
  • Team Mumbai: SCOUT, THUG, ZEREF, REBEL, SCARGOD

