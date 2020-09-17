SkyEsports Valorant Showdown: IPL-themed Tournament To Carry ₹1,50,000 Prize Pool

SkyEsports Valorant Showdown, an IPL-themed tournament, will be played between September 19 and 21. Carrying a prize pool of ₹1,50,000, popular players/streamers will be leading their respective cities. In the end, however, it would be one city that would be standing tall, getting their hands on the lion's share of the purse, HyperX and a WD Black SSD.
Social gaming platform, GoodGamer, will be the fantasy gaming partner of the event.
Eight teams from the premier cities in India - Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, Chennai, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai - will compete for bragging rights in the Valorant tournament. The three-day event will be played in a double-elimination format, with the first two days dedicated for the quarter-finals. Each game will be a best-of-one series. The semi-finals and the finals will be played on Monday, September 21.
Big names in the Indian esports community will be representing their respective cities in the tournament. Team Mumbai will feature 8Bit Thug and Tanmay 'Sc0uT' Singh in the ranks. Orange Rock Esports will be leading Hyderabad, while TSM Entity stars will be leading Rajasthan.
