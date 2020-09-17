Vikkstar & CDL Warzone Showdown: Full Schedule And Live Streaming Details For $210k Event

Call of Duty: Warzone has enjoyed immense success in the competitive scene since its launch in March this year. A host of popular streamers like NICKMERCS, TeeP and Swagg have hosted Warzone tournaments, which only boosted the hype for Activision's RPG title. Continuing with the trend of streamers hosting major events, YouTuber Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn teamed up with COD Warzone and the Call of Duty League (CDL) to host an event with a prize pool of a whopping $210,000.

Excited to announce the launch of Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown!



I've partnered up with @CallOfDutyUK & @CODLeague to create a $210,000 prize pool! The BIGGEST Warzone has ever seen!



If you're a streamer interested in filling a captain slot, please let me know!#CoDPartner pic.twitter.com/W3Hym3hTM7 — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) August 20, 2020

The massive purse has already attracted some of the biggest names in esports like NICKMERCS, Tfue, TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect, FaZe Swagg and a host of others. With the event heading towards the second half of its weekly qualifiers, here's everything to know about the $210k Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown:

How to watch Vikkstar & CDL Warzone showdown?

Streaming of the event is available on Vikkstar's official YouTube channel along with individual gameplays on the channels of the popular streamers/players.

Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown is a nine-week tournament, featuring double-elimination bracket matches every week. The first eight weeks will serve as the qualifiers where teams (of two) will compete to qualify for the finals and also get their hands on the weekly reward. One team is declared the winner every week, that qualifies for the finals. At the end of the initial eight weeks, the qualified eight teams will join Vikkstar in the finale, with a cash prize of $30,000 up for grabs.

Vikkstar & CDL Warzone Showdown schedule, results so far

Date 1st ($12,000) 2nd ($6,000) 3rd ($2,000) Week 1 August 27 Symfuhny & Bloo NICKMERCS & lmNio Low4n & TeLo Week 2 September 4 Symfuhny & Bloo FaZe Apex & MuTeX Vikkstar123 & Aydan Week 3 September 10 Warsz & Dreamziv Vikkstar123 & Crimsix Stonemountain64 & Aculite Week 4 September 16 HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo Sackzi & Berdydraft Wuskin & Rated Week 5 September 24 TBD TBD TBD Week 6 October 1 TBD TBD TBD Week 7 October 8 TBD TBD TBD Week 8 October 15 TBD TBD TBD Final October 22 TBD TBD TBD

Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown prize pool

The duo standing tall at the end of Week 9 will be rewarded $30,000. The team finishing second will claim a handsome $12,500, while the third and fourth-placed team in the event will win $5,000 and $2,500 respectively.

(Image Credits: Vikkstar Twitter Handle)