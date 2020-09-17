Soulja Boy Playing Football Manager For First Time Prompts Hilarious Reactions From Fans

American rapper Soulja Boy is currently enjoying success as a professional streamer. He regularly posts his gaming sessions on Twitch for his 216,000 followers. The 30-year-old is known for playing popular titles like Fortnite, NBA 2K21, Brawlhalla and Old School RuneScape. While the rapper rarely made the headlines for his countless sessions of the aforementioned games, Soulja Boy turned a lot of heads when he played popular football title Football Manager for the first time. So much so, that fans on social media started hyping his FM debut as 'one of the greatest moments in Football Manager history.'

This is the greatest @FootballManager moment on Twitch ever @souljaboy - We did it. pic.twitter.com/CSgD8uK2cg — Ben Carr / DoctorBenjyFM (@DoctorBenjy) August 24, 2020

Also Read | SkyEsports Valorant Showdown: IPL-themed Tournament To Carry ₹1,50,000 Prize Pool

Soulja Boy playing Football Manager with DoctorBenjy; watch

Last month, Soulja Boy stunned his fans when he started playing Football Manager with popular English streamer Ben Carr, aka, DoctorBenjy. With little to absolutely no knowledge about the game or the tactics used in it, Soulja Boy celebrated his 10-hour marathon crossover-stream with Carr by giving FM a try.

Becoming the first rapper to play Football Manager, DeAndre Cortez Way kicked off his FM career with Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, Atlanta United. Thanks to some assistance from DoctorBenjy and a tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 formation, Atlanta squeezed out a 2-1 win over Orlando City. Big Soulja chose not to continue with his FM career, which means his Football Manager record still remains a solid 100%.

Also Read | Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series With $50,000 Prize Pool Announced

It didn't take long for the developers, Sports Interactive, to take note of Soulja Boy's exploits in their popular management simulation title. In response, they tweeted out a photo with a verse from Soulja Boy's popular track, "Crank That": 'In this world, you either crank that Soulja Boy or it cranks you.'

Not what we expected to see when we logged on this morning 😅 https://t.co/S0pFhFN6cc — Football Manager (@FootballManager) August 24, 2020

Here's how fan reacted to Soulja Boy's FM experiment:

Why was soulja boy playing football manager definately didnt expect that 😭😭 — Shaun (@OpenLaporte) August 24, 2020

I can’t believe I’m witnessing @souljaboy playing football manager. What is life — CPFC🦅 (@ZacCPFC) August 24, 2020

Didn’t think I’d be watching Soulja Boy play Football Manager on Twitch at 2 am but here we are — Dillon (@Dillonjh01) August 24, 2020

Woken up to see Soulja Boy was streaming himself playing Football Manager last night. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/Gb6esFS7YL — Luke Byron (@LukeByron) August 24, 2020

2020 special?

Soulja boy played football manager on twitch? Lets wrap this year up and go again I can’t believe my eyes — GH (@thegeorgeheath) August 24, 2020

Football Manager is a popular management simulation title made by British developers Sports Interactive and published by Japanese video game developer, Sega. Since its first release in 2005, FM has been a popular choice among gamers looking to test their tactical prowess as a virtual football manager. While the game does not allow users to play the matches (like in the FIFA series), there is a whole lot for fans to enjoy on the management/business side of things. FM is available on almost all platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and PlayStation Portable.

Also Read | League Of Legends Worlds 2020 Schedule, Format, All Teams And Prize Pool

Also Read | FIFA 21 Fastest Players In The Game: Kylian Mbappe, Adama Traore Lead The Pace Charts

(Image Credits: Soulja Boys Twitch Channel)