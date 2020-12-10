Warzone's 6-year-old Twitch Streamer RowdyRogan Banned During Live Stream

This week, FaZe Clan's prodigy RowdyRogan was taken offline. His Warzone account was banned by Activision on December 9, which caused fans to lend support on Twitter. Earlier this year, the child prodigy gained fame online, playing with skills someone his age doesn't usually possess.

RowdyRogan Twitch stream banned mid-stream

As some of you know, Rogan was banned from Warzone on stream tonight. The Team and us are currently trying to handle the situation and will keep you guys updated. Thank you for all the support. #FreeRogan pic.twitter.com/df1B28Fa8R — RowdyRogan (@RowdyRogan) December 10, 2020

After his Warzone stream was cut short, Rogan was shown a message that stated that his account has been permanantly suspended. Still on the stream, Rogan and his father were extremely upset over the news. “No way. You can’t be for real right now,” his dad said while on stream. He promised that they are going to get the account back, and the developers must have made a mistake.

What is RowdyRogan age?

As no proper reason has been given, Rogan's suspension could have been because he is too young to play. "The Twitch Services are not available to persons under the age of 13," read the Twitch guidelines. Rogan, 6, is yet to be banned from Twitch, and only has his Warzone account suspended. Activision too, have similar terms, allowing players who are 13 and up.

"Wait *** why," wrote FaZe's member Swagg. Fans helped trend "FreeRogan", asking the developers to free his account. Known for playing with his father, the cute six-year-old has made a name for himself online. As of now, he has around 84,000 followers on Twitch and over 110,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Wait wtf why?! — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) December 10, 2020

#FreeRogan: Fans react to RowdyRogan banned while on his Twitch stream

it’s also no illegal to play an M rated game under 17, only to buy them under 17 — nick. #f3 (@rhetorikk_) December 10, 2020

This same thing happened to my account last week and to my brother's account today @phera034. @ATVIAssist won't give a reason they place their bans and consider them all final without a path to appealing. Since it's "thoroughly investigated." — Fei (@PayDaFeei) December 10, 2020

whatt?!!!! why??? gotta be a mistake fr — FaZe Temperrr (@Temperrr) December 10, 2020

You got it trending! Not the biggest thing right now but it’s a huge thing to get it trending and more noticed so @Activision sees this and fixes this! pic.twitter.com/urw1BSwuEK — NSGmyers (@MikeNsg) December 10, 2020

(Image credits: RowdyRogan Twitter)