Warzone's 6-year-old Twitch Streamer RowdyRogan Banned During Live Stream

During an ongoing Twitch stream, Call of Duty: Warzone's six-year-old streamer RowdyRogan was banned, causing fans to react about it online.

Warzone

This week, FaZe Clan's prodigy RowdyRogan was taken offline. His Warzone account was banned by Activision on December 9, which caused fans to lend support on Twitter. Earlier this year, the child prodigy gained fame online, playing with skills someone his age doesn't usually possess. 

RowdyRogan Twitch stream banned mid-stream

After his Warzone stream was cut short, Rogan was shown a message that stated that his account has been permanantly suspended. Still on the stream, Rogan and his father were extremely upset over the news. “No way. You can’t be for real right now,” his dad said while on stream. He promised that they are going to get the account back, and the developers must have made a mistake. 

What is RowdyRogan age?

As no proper reason has been given, Rogan's suspension could have been because he is too young to play. "The Twitch Services are not available to persons under the age of 13," read the Twitch guidelines. Rogan, 6, is yet to be banned from Twitch, and only has his Warzone account suspended. Activision too, have similar terms, allowing players who are 13 and up. 

"Wait *** why," wrote FaZe's member Swagg. Fans helped trend "FreeRogan", asking the developers to free his account. Known for playing with his father, the cute six-year-old has made a name for himself online. As of now, he has around 84,000 followers on Twitch and over 110,000 subscribers on YouTube. 

#FreeRogan: Fans react to RowdyRogan banned while on his Twitch stream

