Neymar Outclasses Pro Gamers ZywOo And Shox In Epic 1v3 Pistol Clutch During CS:GO Match

While football comes easy to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr, arguably one of the best players in football currently, the Brazilian international is equally good enough in front of a screen during battle royale games. While the 28-year-old's skills with the ball are well known, the former Barcelona forward also showcased his capabilities in eSports, outclassing pro-gamers with an insane set of skills. So much so that Neymar's skills had the opposition lobby jumping off their seats, claiming the PSG star could turn out to be the next big thing in eSports.

Neymar CSGO heroics send fans into frenzy, opposition players laud epic skills

With the current global pandemic forcing professional athletes to stay at home, many of them have turned their attention to gaming and live-streaming in their free time. Neymar has been one of the front running football stars who has been active on the esports scenario and has been grinding CS:GO when he’s not training or playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil. The 28-year-old also plays professionally for Team Vitality in Paris and recently matched up against his teammates and pro gamers ZywOo and Shox.

Neymar is the next esports superstar someone sign this man pic.twitter.com/UsVeVLrrva — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 21, 2020

The duo showcased their dominance and the PSG star was in a spot of bother, having to defend the bomb while ZywOo, Shox, and Gotaga were all still alive on the other team. However, in a classic clutch move, Neymar took down all three to improbably win the round. The Brazilian international first planted the bomb in Inferno’s A-site. Upon seeing ZywOo, Neymar immediately killed him with a headshot. The 28-year-old delivered the final nail in the coffin by killing Shox in a mano-a-mano encounter.

At the end of Neymar's pistol clutch move, the former Barcelona star jumped off his seat in full excitement having pulled off a startling victory. Such was the brilliance of the move that his teammates were cheering him on, even those on the rival team were hyped up for the Brazilian international, laughing about it in the in-game chat. Esports reporter Rod “Slasher” Brelsau called Neymar the next big thing in eSports and joked that the 28-year-old could make it at FaZe Clan and 100 Thieves.

While Neymar impressed in his CS:GO outing, his team recorded a loss earning only 5 wins in the match. Amid the loss, the 28-year-old was the second-best player in his team behind Brazilian pro player Yuri “yuurih” Santos. The former Barcelona star garnered 16 kills, 1 MVP mention, a triple kill, and a quadro-kill. Neymar’s presence on Twitch, and now his perfect display of skills is an insight of what the 28-year-old will be looking forward to especially with him being out of action for a substantial period due to injury.

(Image Courtesy: Neymar Jr Instagram)