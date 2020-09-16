FIFA 21 Fastest Players In The Game: Kylian Mbappe, Adama Traore Lead The Pace Charts

The release of the FIFA 21 ratings have grabbed attention from several gamers, many of whom are on the lookout for pacy players. That wait, however, is over. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, who is known for his burst of pace on the field has been provided with the highest pace in the FIFA 21 ratings.

Also Read | Arsenal FIFA 21 ratings: Here are ratings for the players that made it to the TOP 100

Mbappe FIFA 21 ratings: 96 pace, equal with Adama Traore

Mbappe wreaked havoc against Argentina in the 2018 World Cup winner with his lightning pace, which was also on exhibition in the subsequent campaigns. The France international's pacy attributes have been well recognised by EA Sports, who have handed him a 96 rating in pace. However, he is not the only player to bag such a high number when it comes to speed in FIFA 21. The PSG forward's overall FIFA 21 rating has also increased by a point to an overall 90 rating.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is tied with Mbappe, having bagged a 96 rating in pace. His pace has seen a five-point surge from the previous edition, managing a 79 rating overall. The Spain international was a force to reckon with in the Premier League the previous season.

Also Read | Liverpool FIFA 21 ratings: Players that made it to the TOP 100 FIFA 21 player ratings

Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies stirred quite some trouble for Barcelona during that quarter-final in the Champions League. The Canadian prodigy has racked up 96 in pace, alongside Mbappe and Traore. He has also notched up an overall FIFA 21 rating of 81 courtesy of his rise at the Allianz Arena the previous campaign.

Also Read | Fifa 21 Ratings: List of Top 100 rated players in the upcoming Fifa game

FIFA 21 ratings: Daniel James, Vinicus Jr clock in at 94 pace

Two young sensations have also made a surprise jump in the FIFA 21 fastest players' list. Manchester United youngster Daniel James and Brazilian prodigy Vinicus Jr had a breakthrough season the in the previous campaign. The two have now racked up a 95 pace rating in FIFA 21.

However, there's a decent disparity between their overall FIFA ratings. While James' overall rating stands at 77, the Real Madrid youngster has bagged 80 in the overall FIFA 21 ratings. Aside from the FIFA 21 fastest players' list, EA Sports has also confirmed the FIFA 21 release date. FIFA 21 will be released on October 6, 2020.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku SLAMS FIFA 21 ratings, claims EA Sports is fishing for publicity

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe, Adama Traore Instagram