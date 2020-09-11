Fifa 21 Ratings: List Of Top 100 Rated Players In The Upcoming Fifa Game

Fifa 21 ratings have been released and the players have certainly been shocked. EA certainly has a thing for giving unexpected turns to the player ratings. Fifa 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The players want to know about Fifa 21 Ratings in the game so we have listed down all the Fifa 21 ratings that have been announced till now. Read more to know about Fifa 21 player ratings and more.

Fifa 21 Top 100 ratings

The makers have released Top 100 players of Fifa 21. This has been released through their official website. Lionel Messi has managed to take up the top-rated player’s position for being given a 93 rating. Next in line is Ronaldo who has been given a rating of 92. Apart from these two, no other player has managed to reach 93 or even 92. Next comes Lewandoski, De Bruyne, Neymar and Oblak who are the only 4 players given a 91 rating. Mbappe, Van Dijk, Salah, Mane, Ter Stegen and Allison belong to the 90 rating club in Fifa 21. Here are the Top 100 player in Fifa 21.

All the information has been picked up from EA's Official Website

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93) Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91) Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain (91) Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91) Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90) Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90) Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona (90) Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89) Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89) Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89) Casemiro, Real Madrid (89) Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88) Samir Handanovic, Inter (88) Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88) Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88) Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Ederson, Manchester City (88) Paulo Dybala, Piemonte Calcio (88) Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88) N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (88) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (87) Giorgio Chiellini, Piemonte Calcio (87) Hugo Lloris, Tottenham (87) Luis Suarez, Barcelona (87) Luka Modric, Real Madrid (87) Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Wojciech Szczęsny, Piemonte Calcio (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (87) Sergio Busquets, Barcelona (87) Ciro Immobile, Lazio (87) Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona (87) Heung-Min Son, Tottenham (87) Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87) Fabinho, Liverpool (87) Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (87) Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City (87) Andy Robertson, Liverpool (87) Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (87) Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (87) Alejandro Gomez, Atalanta (87) Gerard Pique, Barcelona (86) David Silva, Real Sociedad (86) Yann Sommer, Borussia Mönchengladbach (86) Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund (86) Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (86) Jordi Alba, Barcelona (86) Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich (86) David De Gea, Manchester United (86) Paul Pogba, Manchester United (86) Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (86) Raphael Varane, Real Madrid (86) Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid (86) Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (86) Thiago Silva, Chelsea (85) Dries Mertens, Napoli (85) Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona (85) Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool (85) Diego Godin, Inter (85) Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham (85) Leonardo Bonucci, Piemonte Calcio (85) Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (85) Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund (85) Kyle Walker, Manchester City (85) Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich (85) Dani Parejo, Villarreal (85) Christian Eriksen, Inter (85) Alex Sandro, Piemonte Calcio (85) Romelu Lukaku, Inter (85) Bernd Leno, Arsenal (85) Koke, Atletico Madrid (85) Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli (85) Luis Alberto, Lazio (85) Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Memphis Depay, Lyon (85) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (85) Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich (85) Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea (85) Ricardo Pereira, Leicester City (85) Timo Werner, Chelsea (85) Clement Lenglet, Barcelona (85) Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (85) Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lazio (85) Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona (85) Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan (85) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (85) Rodri, Manchester City (85) Milan Skriniar, Inter (85) Matthijs de Ligt, Piemonte Calcio (85) Kai Havertz, Chelsea (85) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund (84)

