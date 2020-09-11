Arsenal FIFA 21 Ratings: Here Are Ratings For The Players That Made It To The TOP 100

FIFA 21 top 100 ratings are out. FIFA's tradition of releasing players' ratings every week until the game goes on. Ratings Collective is the new direction for player rating announcements this time around. FIFA player ratings always get hyped up and spark conversations. Even the real football players and fans of the game join the discussion and open up about their thoughts on the player ratings provided by FIFA. This year 2 of Arsenals players have made it to the Top 100 FIFA player rating list.

Arsenal FIFA 21 ratings

Only 2 players of Arsenal were able to make it to the Top 100 FIFA 21 ratings this season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the second-highest goalscorer of the Premier League this season. He made 28 goals across all competitions and took Arsenal to become the FA Cup Champions. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received an 87 OVR rating for FIFA 21.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also one of the first players to express disappointment about his rating and he took to Twitter to express his emotions about his ratings and commented laughing emoticons on a post of his FIFA 21 player card. The player's dribbling stats are up by a point, but the pace has been reduced by a point to and it is speculated that the reason for this is his age.

Bernd Leno is the second Arsenal Player that has made it to the Top 100 of the FIFA 21 player rating list. Bernd Leno has an impressive start to the season but was incapacitated towards the end of the season due to an injury. Bernd Leno has received an 85 OVR rating for FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 TOP 100 Player Ratings

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93) Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91) Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91) Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91) Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90) Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90) Marc-Andre ter Stegen, FC Barcelona (90) Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89) Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89) Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89) Casemiro, Real Madrid (89) Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88) Samir Handanovic, Inter (88) Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88) Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88) Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Ederson, Manchester City (88) Paulo Dybala, Piemonte Calcio (88) Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88) N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (88) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (87) Giorgio Chiellini, Piemonte Calcio (87) Hugo Lloris, Tottenham (87) Luis Suarez, Barcelona (87) Luka Modric, Real Madrid (87) Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Wojciech Szczęsny, Piemonte Calcio (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (87) Sergio Busquets, Barcelona (87) Ciro Immobile, Lazio (87) Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona (87) Heung-Min Son, Tottenham (87) Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87) Fabinho, Liverpool (87) Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (87) Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City (87) Andy Robertson, Liverpool (87) Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (87) Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (87) Alejandro Gomez, Atalanta (87) Gerard Pique, Barcelona (86) David Silva, Real Sociedad (86) Yann Sommer, Borussia Mönchengladbach (86) Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund (86) Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (86) Jordi Alba, Barcelona (86) Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich (86) David De Gea, Manchester United (86) Paul Pogba, Manchester United (86) Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (86) Raphael Varane, Real Madrid (86) Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid (86) Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (86) Thiago Silva, Chelsea (85) Dries Mertens, Napoli (85) Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona (85) Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool (85) Diego Godin, Inter (85) Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham (85) Leonardo Bonucci, Piemonte Calcio (85) Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (85) Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund (85) Kyle Walker, Manchester City (85) Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich (85) Dani Parejo, Villarreal (85) Christian Eriksen, Inter (85) Alex Sandro, Piemonte Calcio (85) Romelu Lukaku, Inter (85) Bernd Leno, Arsenal (85) Koke, Atletico Madrid (85) Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli (85) Luis Alberto, Lazio (85) Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Memphis Depay, Lyon (85) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (85) Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich (85) Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea (85) Ricardo Pereira, Leicester City (85) Timo Werner, Chelsea (85) Clement Lenglet, Barcelona (85) Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (85) Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lazio (85) Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona (85) Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan (85) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (85) Rodri, Manchester City(85) Milan Skriniar, Inter (85) Matthijs de Ligt, Piemonte Calcio (85) Kai Havertz, Chelsea (85) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund (84)

