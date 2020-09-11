Liverpool FIFA 21 Ratings: Players That Made It To The TOP 100 FIFA 21 Player Ratings

FIFA 21 top 100 ratings are out. FIFA has a tradition of releasing players' ratings every week until the game is out. This year FIFA has a different approach towards this and they are calling it the 'Ratings Collective'. FIFA player ratings always generate a lot of buzz.

Not just players of FIFA, but actual football players and fans of the game join the discussion in expressing their agreement or disagreement with the player rating provided by FIFA. This year, around 10 players from Liverpool have made it to the top 100 FIFA player rating list.

Also read: Real Madrid Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are Some Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA Game

Liverpool FIFA 21 ratings

Liverpool has had a fabulous season, banking the Premiere league Title with a massive lead. Players of the team were bound to make the top 100 players in FIFA 21 due to their exceptional performance in the game. Here are the 10 Liverpool players that made into FIFA 21’s Top 100:

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90)

Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90)

Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (87)

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87)

Fabinho, Liverpool (87)

Andy Robertson, Liverpool (87)

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (86)

Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool (85)

Also read: Manchester City FIFA 21 Ratings: Here Are The New Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA

Liverpool has been one of the highest-rated teams in FIFA 20 and according to the player ratings provided by FIFA, it feels like their rating is only going to go higher and become a really strong foe or all for the player. Trent Alexander Arnold has received 87 overall rating which is a drastic improvement from FIFA 20.

However, Trent Alexander Arnold is not pleased with the shooting stats that FIFA has provided his character within the game. His overall rating does make him the highest-rated right back for the upcoming FIFA 21.

Thiago Alcantara, a rumored transfer target for Liverpool in the next season, has also made it to the Top 100 FIFA player ratings. Thiago Alcantara has an impressive season and also won the Champions League with Bayern Munich. Thiago Alcantara has received an overall rating of 85.

Also read: Manchester United Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are The New Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA

FIFA TOP 100 Player ratings:

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93) Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91) Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91) Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91) Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90) Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90) Marc-Andre ter Stegen, FC Barcelona (90) Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89) Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89) Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89) Casemiro, Real Madrid (89) Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88) Samir Handanovic, Inter (88) Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88) Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88) Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Ederson, Manchester City (88) Paulo Dybala, Piemonte Calcio (88) Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88) N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (88) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (87) Giorgio Chiellini, Piemonte Calcio (87) Hugo Lloris, Tottenham (87) Luis Suarez, Barcelona (87) Luka Modric, Real Madrid (87) Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Wojciech Szczęsny, Piemonte Calcio (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (87) Sergio Busquets, Barcelona (87) Ciro Immobile, Lazio (87) Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona (87) Heung-Min Son, Tottenham (87) Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87) Fabinho, Liverpool (87) Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (87) Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City (87) Andy Robertson, Liverpool (87) Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (87) Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (87) Alejandro Gomez, Atalanta (87) Gerard Pique, Barcelona (86) David Silva, Real Sociedad (86) Yann Sommer, Borussia Mönchengladbach (86) Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund (86) Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (86) Jordi Alba, Barcelona (86) Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich (86) David De Gea, Manchester United (86) Paul Pogba, Manchester United (86) Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (86) Raphael Varane, Real Madrid (86) Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid (86) Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (86) Thiago Silva, Chelsea (85) Dries Mertens, Napoli (85) Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona (85) Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool (85) Diego Godin, Inter (85) Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham (85) Leonardo Bonucci, Piemonte Calcio (85) Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (85) Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund (85) Kyle Walker, Manchester City (85) Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich (85) Dani Parejo, Villarreal (85) Christian Eriksen, Inter (85) Alex Sandro, Piemonte Calcio (85) Romelu Lukaku, Inter (85) Bernd Leno, Arsenal (85) Koke, Atletico Madrid (85) Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli (85) Luis Alberto, Lazio (85) Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Memphis Depay, Lyon (85) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (85) Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich (85) Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea (85) Ricardo Pereira, Leicester City (85) Timo Werner, Chelsea (85) Clement Lenglet, Barcelona (85) Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (85) Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lazio (85) Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona (85) Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan (85) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (85) Rodri, Manchester City(85) Milan Skriniar, Inter (85) Matthijs de Ligt, Piemonte Calcio (85) Kai Havertz, Chelsea (85) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund (84)

Also read: Barcelona Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are The Ratings For The Upcoming Game; Check Out

Promo Image Source: Liverpool FC Twitter handle