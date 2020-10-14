FIFA 21 Global Series & EWorld Cup: Schedule, Start Dates And How To Qualify For Event

FIFA 21 has officially been launched, kick-starting the quest for professional FIFA players to make it through the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup. EA Sports recently announced a $3 million prize pool for players, that will be spread across multiple competitions in the seven competing regions. The lion's share of the prize pool will unsurprisingly be reserved for the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup.
Also Read | ESL Mobile Open Europe & MENA Season 2 To Carry Lucrative €85,000 Prize Pool
Players interested in participating in FIFA 21 esports competitions will have a variety of competitions across seven regions to play and earn the chance to qualify for the pinnacle tournament. Called as the FIFA 21 Global Series, each region will host a series of qualifiers for players, starting next month. Every individual Global Series tournament will allow a maximum of 1024 players, out of which a set number for players will qualify for the regional playoffs.
For eg. in Europe, there will be five FIFA 21 Global Series events between November 2020 and April 2020. Only 64 players will qualify for the European playoffs from all five Global Series tournaments combined.
You ain't gonna want to miss this one 🔥— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 13, 2020
All the 🔝 teams are in this
FIFA 21 Global Series. The best is yet to come 🙌 #FGS21 pic.twitter.com/9HKZd7R0tt
Also Read | FIFA 21 Has A Number Of Missing Kits And Fans Are Left Wondering Why
In Europe, North America and South America, the FIFA 21 Global Series will be held across Play Station 4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, in Asia, Oceania and South Africa, the competition will only be held for Play Station 4 players. Players can register themselves for the open qualifiers by registering on the official website of FIFA 21 Global Series before December 31, 2020. All qualifiers will be played in a double-elimination format, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points
Also Read | De Bruyne Overtakes Lionel Messi In FIFA 21 As The Player With The Best Passing Stats
Dates for FIFA 21 eWorld Cup are yet to be revealed. Based on the FIFA 21 Global Series calendar, it is likely that EA Sports will host their flagship tournament in the month of August 2021, just like previous years. The eWorld Cup will be played with just 32 players - 16 players each on Xbox One and PS4.
Also Read | Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Live Stream, Schedule, Prize Pool And Format