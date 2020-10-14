FIFA 21 Global Series & EWorld Cup: Schedule, Start Dates And How To Qualify For Event

FIFA 21 has officially been launched, kick-starting the quest for professional FIFA players to make it through the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup. EA Sports recently announced a $3 million prize pool for players, that will be spread across multiple competitions in the seven competing regions. The lion's share of the prize pool will unsurprisingly be reserved for the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup.

Also Read | ESL Mobile Open Europe & MENA Season 2 To Carry Lucrative €85,000 Prize Pool

Players interested in participating in FIFA 21 esports competitions will have a variety of competitions across seven regions to play and earn the chance to qualify for the pinnacle tournament. Called as the FIFA 21 Global Series, each region will host a series of qualifiers for players, starting next month. Every individual Global Series tournament will allow a maximum of 1024 players, out of which a set number for players will qualify for the regional playoffs.

For eg. in Europe, there will be five FIFA 21 Global Series events between November 2020 and April 2020. Only 64 players will qualify for the European playoffs from all five Global Series tournaments combined.

You ain't gonna want to miss this one 🔥



All the 🔝 teams are in this



FIFA 21 Global Series. The best is yet to come 🙌 #FGS21 pic.twitter.com/9HKZd7R0tt — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 13, 2020

Also Read | FIFA 21 Has A Number Of Missing Kits And Fans Are Left Wondering Why

FIFA 21 Global Series start date, schedule

In Europe, North America and South America, the FIFA 21 Global Series will be held across Play Station 4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, in Asia, Oceania and South Africa, the competition will only be held for Play Station 4 players. Players can register themselves for the open qualifiers by registering on the official website of FIFA 21 Global Series before December 31, 2020. All qualifiers will be played in a double-elimination format, and players will be seeded based on Global Series Points

Europe

Nov. 28-29, 2020

Jan. 9-10, 2021

Feb. 6-7, 2021

Mar. 6-7, 2021

Apr. 10-11, 2021

North America

Dec. 12-13, 2020

Jan. 23-24, 2021

Feb. 20-21, 2021

Mar. 27-28, 2021

Apr. 17-18, 2021

Also Read | De Bruyne Overtakes Lionel Messi In FIFA 21 As The Player With The Best Passing Stats

South America

Nov. 21-22, 2020

Dec. 12-13, 2020

Jan. 23-24, 2021

Feb. 20-21, 2021

Mar. 27-28, 2021

East Asia

Dec. 12-13, 2020

Feb. 20-21, 2021

Mar. 27-28, 2021

West Asia

Nov. 21-22, 2020

Jan. 23-24, 2021

Mar. 27-28, 2021

Oceania

Dec. 12-13, 2020

Jan. 23-24, 2021

Feb. 20-21, 2021

South Africa

Nov. 21-22, 2020

Jan. 23-24, 2021

Mar. 27-28, 2021

FIFA 21 eWorld Cup schedule

Dates for FIFA 21 eWorld Cup are yet to be revealed. Based on the FIFA 21 Global Series calendar, it is likely that EA Sports will host their flagship tournament in the month of August 2021, just like previous years. The eWorld Cup will be played with just 32 players - 16 players each on Xbox One and PS4.

Also Read | Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Live Stream, Schedule, Prize Pool And Format

(Image Credits: FIFA eWorld Cup Twitter)