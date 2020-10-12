FIFA 21 Has A Number Of Missing Kits And Fans Are Left Wondering Why

FIFA 21 launched worldwide on October 9 with the game seeing a slightly delayed release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several fans were waiting for FIFA 21, with the famous game loved by fans all over the world. Over the past few days, many developers and fans have taken to social media to review FIFA 21, providing their take on the host of new features the game has to offer. However, a majority of the fans have also pointed out that FIFA 21 has the kits of several teams missing from the game’s version, with EA having provided no clarification on the same yet.

FIFA 21 missing kits issue comes to the fore

Operation Sports recently listed out the several clubs that do not have all their kits on FIFA 21. The majority of the FIFA 21 missing kits issue seems to revolve around third kits, with several Premier League clubs not having their third kits available on this edition of the popular game. Some of the clubs listed in the thread included Manchester United, Everton, Leeds United, West Brom amongst others.

Other clubs plagued with the FIFA 21 missing kits problem with their third kits are Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. The FIFA 21 missing kits issue wasn’t just restricted to club teams, with only a few national teams having their new kits in the game.

Fans criticise EA for FIFA 21 missing kits problem

@EAHelp I bought the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 on the 1st August and I recieved every reward apart from the Special Edition FUT Kits and Stadium items. So these are missing right now... — .xoɟpuǝɓǝl (@LedschendSword) October 10, 2020

FIFA 21 is a shocking game, defending poor, too easy in attack, GKs useless, third kits missing! Do not buy #FIFA21 @EASPORTSFIFA — Dean Ryan (@DRF_789) October 11, 2020

Unreal. Why aren’t you responding to tweets regarding kits in fifa 21? So many teams don’t have third kits, are missing sponsors/badges or have wrong badges — Craig ⚡️🇮🇪 (@CraigFarrell325) October 10, 2020

After FIFA 21 released, many fans took to Twitter and EA’s official website to question the developers for the issue in the team's kits. Several fans criticised EA for failing to provide a complete game, as they suggested that the kits without the sponsor logos look weird as well. Other also called out EA for failing to give the ‘Career Mode’ its due importance in FIFA 21, criticising the company for focusing too much on Ultimate Team.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they did not have a pleasant experience playing FIFA 21, as they flooded the company’s social media accounts asking for answers on the issue. Others also asked the developers to release a game patch at the earliest which can fix the FIFA 21 missing kits issue.

What are the new FIFA 21 features?

The latest edition of FIFA comes with a host of new features, with many expressing their excitement about them as well. The latest FIFA 21 features have seen improvements throughout the game, with changes in gameplay, Career Mode and Ultimate Team amongst others. Some of the FIFA 21 features when it comes to the gameplay include the introduction of agile dribbling, a natural collision system and improved positioning personality. Other new FIFA 21 features in this year’s edition include the ability to manage every moment with an interactive match sim, while also giving fans a chance to focus more on player development via new options.

Image Credits: EA Website