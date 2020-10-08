Amad Diallo's FIFA 21 Ratings Assessed Following Completion Of Man United Transfer

Premier League giants Manchester United agreed a deadline day move for Atalanta sensation Amad Diallo Traore, who will join the 20-time English champions in January 2021. The Red Devils splashed out a reported £37.2 million (€41m) on the signing of the 18-year-old, paying Atalanta around £19m (€21) up front with £18.2m (€20m) in add-ons. However, with not much known about the young attacker, several fans were keen to know about his FIFA 21 stats to assess what attributes he can bring to the team.

Amad Diallo transfer news: Amad Diallo to become a Man United player in January 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United had quite a busy transfer deadline day in which they signed four players, one of which was young star Amad Diallo Traore. Several reports claimed that Amad Diallo was on the verge of joining Parma on loan, but a move failed to materialise, leaving United clear to strike a deal for the talented winger, who is expected to join the Premier League outfit in January. Traore's move to Man United in January will be completed once the player passes a medical and is issued a work permit.

🔴 We have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the future transfer of Amad Diallo, subject to a medical, personal terms and work permit. 👋#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

Amad Diallo FIFA 21 rating and key attributes

Amad Diallo has an overall FIFA 21 rating of 60 at the start of the game, which is unlikely to earn him a place in Man United's starting line-up. However, the talented forward was given a potential rating of 80 out of 100, which suggests Traore is a bright prospect and is bound to improve in the coming years. Traore's best attributes on FIFA 21 are in the player's movement category.

FIFA 21 have given Traore a rating of 77 each for his acceleration, sprint speed and balance. He also has a rating of 73 when it comes being agile and 68 for his dribbling skills. However, there is potential for Traore to improve on his ball control (66) and finishing (64) with age. With Traore's current FIFA 21 profile as it is, the game suggests that he could become at least a squad player for United in the coming years.

According to FIFA 21, Man United's teenage signing is quite a talent for the future. The FIFA 21 game will officially release October 9, 2020, but some editions will allow fans to play the game slightly earlier than the official release date. Man United fans will be keen on playing FIFA 21 with Traore in their team.

Image Credits - Amad Traore Instagram