FIFA 21 Ratings Release Time: Who Will Be The Highest-rated Player In The Game?

EA Sports had unveiled the next generation of its football video game FIFA 21 at the EA Play 2020 event which was held earlier this year. The company had stated that the latest instalment in its popular FIFA franchise will offer some enhanced features including more realistic player movements, improved weather detail and more authentic athlete behaviours

The game is scheduled for a worldwide release in October, however, the video game company is already set to announce its first FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player ratings. Understanding the top overall scores for players will certainly help FIFA enthusiasts to decide on the best FIFA Ultimate Team when the game finally launches in a few weeks.

FIFA 21 ratings release time

EA Sports will be revealing the top 100 player ratings for FIFA 21 on September 10 at 4 PM UK time. In the earlier instalments of the video game, Lionel Messi had been the highest-rated player with an overall rating of 94. While EA hasn't confirmed the news, it is strongly believed that he will retain that rating in FIFA 21 and continue to be the highest-rated player in the franchise.

After releasing the list of player ratings, the company will also be rolling out a list of the quickest players in the upcoming game, along with a list of athletes with five-star skills. Fans will also get a full list of the top 20 players in the game from all the top leagues.

FIFA 21 will be releasing worldwide on October 9, 2020. The video game will be launched across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. There will be three different editions of FIFA 21 including a Standard, Champions Edition, and the Ultimate Edition

For people who pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition, they will be entitled to early access, which will begin starting October 6.

The gaming company has also confirmed recently that fans who buy the title on the Xbox One or PS4 won’t have to purchase the game for a second time if they wish to upgrade to a next-gen console. EA is also working on cross-progression which will essentially allow players to continue playing the game where they left off by switching back and forth between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X or PS4 and PS5.

