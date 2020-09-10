FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions; 5 Leaked Ratings & Top 10 Player Rating Predictions

Its that time of the year again where EA sports treat the avid football fans with a new edition of FIFA. FIFA 21 is set to roll out in a few weeks and fans are getting impatient with the wait. FIFA is a very vast franchise with a gigantic player base across all platforms. FIFA has a tradition of releasing Top 100 player ratings a few weeks before and keep releasing other player ratings in the following weeks until the latest edition is out. FIFA 21 player ratings are the topic of discussion at the moment. Players, fans, and analysts, all have their wild theories on how the FIFA 21 Player ratings are going to turn out.

FIFA 21 Player Ratings

The anticipation for FIFA 21 is at an all-time high. EA sports let the fans know through an official tweet about the release date and time for the FIFA 21 player ratings. 10th September 4 pm UK times is when the fans will be graced with the FIFA 21 Top 100 player ratings. FIFA has chosen a new direction this time around for the ratings reveal and is calling it the 'Ratings Collective'.

Revealed FIFA 21 player ratings

In the promotional video to announce the 'Ratings Collective,' EA accidentally leaked some of the ratings for a few players and the fans that pay attention to detail could catch these ratings. 5 players' rating was revealed and is speculated to be the same when the game comes out. FIFA 21 rating predictions for these 5 players are:

Mason Mount: 80 OVR

Theo Hernandez: 80 OVR

Phil Foden: 79 OVR

Steven Bergwijn: 83 OVR

Rodrygo: 79 OVR

Top 10 FIFA 21 ratings predictions

FIFA hasn't officially released any ratings for any of the Top 10 players, but predictions for their FIFA 21 ratings can be made with a little observation and calculation. On the basis of how the player's season has been and what their rating was in FIFA 20, the players' rating can be somewhat zeroed down. Here are the top 10 FIFA 21 rating predictions:

Lionel Messi: 93 OVR

Cristiano Ronaldo: 92 OVR

Neymar Jr.: 92 OVR

Robert Lewandowski: 92 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne: 92 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk: 91 OVR

Jan Oblak: 91 OVR

Kylian Mbappe: 90 OVR

Sadio Mane: 90 OVR

Eden Hazard: 90 OVR

FIFA 21 is bound to release globally on 9th October 2020. The game will be available for use on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Fans will be treated with 3 editions for FIFA 21 namely, Standard Edition, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Players that pre-order the Champions Edition or the Ultimate edition would get early access to the game, 3 days before its official release, i.e. 6th October 2020. EA has also stated that players won't have to purchase the game again when moving to one of the next-gen platforms as EA is working on cross-platform progression.

