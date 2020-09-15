FIFA 21 Reveal: Most Improved Players Feature Haaland, Greenwood And Saka

With the release of FIFA 21 around the corner, there's been a huge buzz amongst fans over the FIFA 21 player ratings. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lionel Messi will have the highest FIFA 21 rating, the Argentine claiming the top spot for the second season in a row having previously fallen behind Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 18 and sharing the top spot with Ronaldo in FIFA 19. Here's a look at the FIFA 21 most improved players, comparing their stats with those in FIFA 20.

ALSO READ: Best Midfielders In FIFA 21: Here Are Top 20 Midfielders In The Upcoming Game

FIFA 21 most improved players

Marash Kumbulla (FIFA 21 rating: 75) - The young Albanian defender is the most improved player on FIFA 21 with an upgrade of +15. Kumbilla enjoyed a superb season with Hellas Verona and made 26 appearances for the Serie A club last season. A number of top European suitors including Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus are now monitoring the 20-year-old centre-back.

Dejan Kulusevski (FIFA 21 rating: 77) - The young Swede received a +13 upgrade on his FIFA 21 overall rating. Kulusevski rose to prominence last season after a loan spell with Parma and was eventually snapped up by Juventus from Atalanta in January 2020. The 20-year-old attacker spent the remainder of the season with Parma but is likely to feature under new boss Andrea Pirlo next season.

Sebastian Cordova (FIFA 21 rating: 75) - The 23-year-old saw his FIFA 21 rating improve by +13 following an outstanding season with Liga MX club America. Cordova also earned a call-up for the Mexican national team in October 2019. Cordova was vital in helping America win the Copa MX: Clausura 2019.

ALSO READ: Arsenal FIFA 21 Ratings: Here Are Ratings For The Players That Made It To The TOP 100

FIFA 21 most improved players including Erling Haaland, Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka

Erling Haaland (FIFA 21 rating: 84) - Erling Haaland took the football world by storm over this past season and saw his FIFA 21 rating improve by +11. The prolific goalscorer made the move from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. However, in a stellar breakthrough season, Haaland scored 45 goals for Dortmund and Salzburg combined.

Mason Greenwood (FIFA 21 rating: 77) - Man United star Mason Greenwood received a boost of +10 on his FIFA 21 rating. The 18-year-old forward made a name for himself last season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils. Greenwood's impressive displays also earned him a call-up to the England national team.

Bukayo Saka (FIFA 21 rating: 75) - Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka saw his FIFA 21 rating improve by +10. Saka proved his worth to Mikel Arteta towards the back end of last season, scoring three goals and racking up 10 assists in all competitions. It's likely that the young Englishman will play a crucial role for Arsenal in their quest for a top 4 finish this season.

ALSO READ: Best Forwards In FIFA 21: Top 20 Center Forwards In The Upcoming FIFA

ALSO READ: Best Defenders In FIFA 21: Top Center Backs And Full-back In The Upcoming Game

Image Credits - Mason Greenwood, Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka Instagram