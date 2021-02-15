FIFA Wonderkid Anders Vejrgang Loses First Game After 535 Straight Wins In FUT Champions

FUT Champions is perceived to be one of the most difficult modes on FIFA 21, and no one has aced it much like Denmark's Anders Vejrgang. The 15-year-old child prodigy has broken a slew of records since bursting onto the scene in 2018 and has been making a mockery of his opponents in the Weekend League. However, his unbelievable streak came to an end on Sunday in a shock defeat.

Also Read: Serie A Side Lazio Announce Partnership With KONAMI In EFootball PES 2021

Anders Vejrgang defeat: FIFA wonderkid suffers first defeat after 535 games unbeaten on FUT Champions

Anders Vejrgang came to everyone's attention when he reached 150-0 back in November and the RBLZ Gaming team member has just kept going. Since then he has stepped up every weekend, taking his record to 510 games without defeat earlier this month. The 15-year-old added another 25 wins to his record before his streak came to an end. Vejrgang suffered a 5-1 defeat this weekend, although three of those goals were scored by his opponent late on as the Dane threw caution to the wind to try and keep his flawless record intact.

Also Read: EA Sports Nerf Players To Make Money From FUT Packs? FIFA 21 Players Raise Doubt

Despite the defeat, Vejrgang's 535-1 record earned him the highest praise from prolific members of the eSports community and well-known YouTubers on social media. The loss will be a tough one to swallow for the youngster, but the Danish FIFA wizard has a long road ahead. He is still a year away from being allowed to compete in the lucrative FIFA Global Series, where he plays 30 matches each week between Friday and Sunday in an effort to earn rewards. While the record has now been broken, it is fair to say it is a feat that will remain tough for anyone to match.

Also Read: FIFA 21: Research Reveals 56% Of People Have Meaningful Conversations After Playing FIFA

The 15-year-old has an army of social media followers already, and when he does turn professional next year, they'd be waiting to watch him on the big stage. The RB Leipzig FIFA star boasts 557,000 followers on Twitch, as well as 321,000 on Instagram. Factoring in his numbers from YouTube and Twitter, it easily tops one million. Vejrgang is itching to compete in international competitions, and by the time he is not eligible, the Weekend League is his only place to shine and set records. In an interview with SportBible, Vejrgang revealed that he likes to keep things simple while approaching FIFA. He said, "I want to score goals. I defend on a very high line, pressure my opponent as much as possible and try to use my skill-set in the offence". He had further said, "I respect every opponent and just want to win. I take it game by game and hope to stay unbeaten for as long as possible".

Also Read: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team's New Error Could Indicate It Being Blocked In Certain Regions

(Image Courtesy: Anders Vejrgang Instagram)