Man United Fans Comically React To Aubameyang's Penalty Winning Arsenal Goal Of The Month

Arsenal have had their troubles with scoring goals in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta's side have failed to score from open play for almost eight hours. The Gunners last scored directly from a Nicolas Pepe strike last month against Sheffield United, before going through a barren patch in the final third. Notably, Arsenal's only Premier League goal this month came in their win over Man United at the Emirates, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted home a penalty for the only goal of the game.

Arsenal goal of the month: Red Devils mock Aubameyang penalty vs Man United after Gunners' goalscoring blushes

If Arsenal fail to score a goal in their game against Wolves this weekend, the Gunners will have failed to score a goal from open play in the whole month of November, a damning stat for a team that boasts firepower in the likes Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang, Willian, Nicolas Pepe and Alexander Lacazette. Furthermore, Aubameyang's penalty will be the only goal scored this month in the Premier League and will most likely find itself among the Arsenal goal of the month nominees.

No way pepe has more red cards(1) than Arsenal have open play goals in the last 700 minutes (0) 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Zu (@itz_zu_) November 22, 2020

If your team is going through a tough period and you think it can't get any worse, just remember that Arsenal's Goal of the month is a penalty. — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 26, 2020

Why can’t Arsenal just say no goal of the month?😭 — 🖤🧛🏿 (@Abdulkarim19_) November 27, 2020

Arsenal fans keep talking about Bruno Fernandes penalties but if their club doesn't score against Wolves on Sunday it will mean Aubameyang's penalty vs Manchester United will be Arsenal's Premier League goal of the month. Am looking forward to this!!! — Comeback Kings (@Elijahkyama) November 27, 2020

While the award is likely to include strikes from their U-23 side, the Women's team and their goals in the Europa League, Man United fans took full opportunity to aim a dig at their rivals for their goal-scoring blushes. Red Devils supporters pointed out that Tottenham star Heung-min Son had scored as many goals as Arsenal this season, with the South Korean international having scored nine goals so far this term.

Supporters also pointed out that Nicolas Pepe, who won Arsenal's goal of the month award for October, had more red cards than open play goals for the Gunners so far this month.

Premier League news: Man United vs Arsenal H2H

Manchester United and Arsenal have enjoyed one of the greatest rivalries in the Premier League era with the two teams constantly battling for league honours under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. While both teams have experienced a disappointing collapse over the years, the encounters remain feisty, to say the least, and Premier League fans often look forward to these games.

The Red Devils have the overall advantage in 235 meetings across all competitions, winning 97 games to Arsenal's 86. However, the Gunners have the advantage in the last five meetings between the two teams, winning three and drawing one. The Red Devils' last win over Arsenal was at the Emirates in January 2019.

