Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) 2020 qualifiers are officially underway. Teams/players from the seven regions are participating in the qualifiers in order to earn their place in the Finals, which is scheduled for August 14 to 16. The global Fortnite event has a combined prize pool of a whopping $5,000,000.

FNCS qualifiers commenced on August 1, which was the first of four scheduled qualifiers before the regional finals. Each qualifier round will be played over three sessions with teams/players playing a maximum of six games. Standings will be decided based on a team's placement and eliminations in every match.

Here are the latest results from the final session of Qualifiers 2 and the leaderboard:

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 leaderboard (PC - Top 10)

NA West

Team/Player Wins Points 1 XTRA Middi ζ 0 68 2 XTRA Kenshi 1 63 3 100T Arkhram. 0 63 4 TRNL LXDESMAN 1 59 5 TurtleTavern 0 57 6 fecоy 0 54 7 mаken 0 50 8 littlеXX 1 46 9 edgybtw 1 46 10 50cal bacca 1 45

NA East

Team/Player Wins Points 1 Liquid STRΕTCΗ 0 57 2 bughа 0 54 3 Acоrn 1 51 4 Klaѕѕ 0 50 5 Ajerss 0 50 6 E11 daxor 神 1 47 7 Ghost clarity 0 42 8 A1 Cid 0 40 9 vsB sto 0 40 10 TSM KHANADA WINS 1 39

Europe

Team/Player Wins Points 1 NRG benjуfishу 0 58 2 OVA Noahreyli 0 54 3 Fury FlowiS 0 46 4 NaVi Putrick 1 44 5 rezon ay лол 0 44 6 Grizi BadSnipR 0 43 7 MerijnFreeze 0 40 8 Пешка Путина 1 0 40 9 VP Siberiajkee 1 39 10 GODSENT шакие 0 39

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 leaderboard/winners (PC - Top 3)

Oceania

1. sunzw1k3 - 316 points (0 wins)

2. crisеr - 51 points (1 win)

3. muffinman2104 - 51 points (0 wins)

Brazil

1. kıng iwnl. - 67 points (2 wins)

2. FA Nicks - 61 points (0 wins)

3. сadu - 54 points (1 win)

Asia

1. CE jozya - 58 points (1 win)

2. vx leyyner - 56 points (1 win)

3. NSR Rainy .i. - 56 points (1 win)

