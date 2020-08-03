Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 1 Overall Standings, Latest Results

Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is officially underway. With Fortnite World Cup postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FNCS will likely be the biggest tournament of the year for the Fortnite community. The FNCS qualifiers commenced on August 1, which will be the first of four scheduled qualifiers before the regional finals. Each qualifier round will be played over three sessions with teams/players playing a maximum of six games to accumulate the maximum points over eliminations and placements. The next qualifiers are scheduled for the upcoming weekends. FNCS 2020 Finals is scheduled for August 14 to 16. The event has a combined prize pool of $5,000,000.

Here are the latest results from the final session of Qualifiers 1 and the leaderboard:

FNCS qualifiers leaderboard (PC - Top 10)

Europe

Player Win Total Points 1 rezon ay лол 1 62 2 BL Henchman 1 47 3 l1nk 〆 0 46 4 HR Qvado 0 45 5 100T MrSavage 0 45 6 teeq_. 0 43 7 MerijnFreeze 0 43 8 FaZe Mongrаal 1 41 9 sb nate 1 40 10 NRG benjуfishy 0 39

NA East

Player Win Total Points 1 PGOD 1 66 2 BBG BUCKE 1 55 3 TSM KHANADA WINS 0 55 4 100T CEICE 0 52 5 TTV.ARKIVES 0 45 6 LIQUID GABE 0 44 7 VYX. 0 43 8 ROQZ 0 42 9 FRAT 愛 0 42 10 NRG EDGEV 0 41

NA West

Player Wins Total Points 1 criizux 神 1 66 2 NRG EpikWhale 1 64 3 NorCal Tautai 0 52 4 XTRA verT 0 47 5 O2 Dex 0 47 6 Mangosvibin 0 46 7 dylannx. 0 45 8 TRNL Reg 0 44 9 mаken 0 43 10 Frapai 0 43

FNCS qualifiers leaderboard (PC - Top 3) - Other regions

Oceania

Eshzzz - 80 points (1 win)

PWR worthy - 70 points (1 win)

BLS Muz - 65 points (1 win)

Brazil

SNG KING - 69 points (3 wins)

LOUD lelеo - 67 points (1 win)

Suetam . - 67 points (1 win)

Asia

T1 SinOoh - 57 points (1 win)

CE 2SNgNl - 56 points (0 win)

GW_Lettuce - 55 points (1 win)

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)