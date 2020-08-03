Where Are Missing Parts For The Spaceship In Fortnite Season 3?

Fortnite has received a major final update for the ongoing season which opened up new POIs in the battle royale including the Coral Castle and a mysterious astronaut spaceship. As part of the update, developers have also introduced a new challenge in the game that tasks players with locating the Ancient Astronaut ship and install its missing parts.

Where are missing parts for Spaceship in Fortnite?

The Ancient Astronaut ship is located right next to the Craggy Cliffs on a patch of sand. Once you have found it, the next step will be to search for three missing parts of the spaceship. Here are all the spaceship parts and how you can find them:

Thruster

You can easily find the Thruster which is situated right across the bay on the nearby cliff. Once you reach a height, you should be able to spot a green item shining from a distance. You simply need to collect it and return to the spaceship to install the part.

Heat Shield

To find the Heat Shield, you will need to go towards the Sandy Peninsula which is towards the end of the cliffs from the first location. The missing part will be hidden below the rocks, so, you will need to break the rocks. Grab the part and take it to the spaceship to install it as well.

Battery Pack

The Battery Pack is fairly easy to find as its located near the Ancient ship towards the east. You will need to break some rocks to spot it. Once you have the Battery Pack, you will need to take it to ship for installation. You can check out the exact locations in the video here:

After installing all the missing parts in the right places, the astronaut will take off into the sky, and will leave a couple of rift portals placed across the island. Once you complete the above challenge, you will also receive 14,000 XP for each part. However, the challenge does not offer any cosmetic reward on completion.

Image credits: Bodil40 | YouTube