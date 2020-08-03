Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 2 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

As the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS), players continue competing in the Daily Trios Cup to win prizes and a chance to qualify for FNCS 2020, which begins this month. Teams of three compete daily for three-hour sessions, where maximum of ten matches are played. Players from North America (West), North America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East play in different competitions, where every region has a prize available. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av
|5
|8
|375
|2.
|
Yuldy FC, Melоdy, FaZe Sway
|2
|9
|354
|3.
|
Wave Maestгo, Nobu Tragix, SEBBY
|3
|9
|326
|4.
|
RefsgaardHD, gaminghellHD, dуrvig
|3
|9
|313
|5.
|
nade guy kris, Bloodmu, xKumu
|4
|8
|285
|6.
|
Pinqeez, BL Henchman, Herrettic
|4
|10
|272
|7.
|
IDrop 74, Dоkko, Gеanzha
|2
|10
|261
|8.
|
Sеtty, Kubx zZz, KamiFN
|3
|9
|260
|9.
|
Rue 24, bryan -ʊ-, RacksX6
|2
|10
|247
|10.
|
637kyugro, AQT Phxnt0m, wo_0sh en pip
|0
|9
|236
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av
|4
|7
|366
|2.
|
Aurum, Cheater Rose., TRNL Reg
|5
|8
|355
|3.
|
jin ه, viable moose ه, strep ψ
|4
|10
|299
|4.
|
Slaya ゆ, DECAY ゆ, Viable TWIKO ゆ
|2
|10
|266
|5.
|
Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, Moxzi
|2
|9
|261
|6.
|
Вrоdiе ϑ, reхㅤ, Jakey ϑ
|2
|10
|261
|7.
|
Яyle ., WR.TAX, ᴅɪᴠᴀ .
|3
|10
|252
|8.
|
CoolPenguin48, сortex, zinqxzǃ
|2
|9
|252
|9.
|
OT Inspyre, Ravis Scott, Leaffr
|2
|9
|243
|10.
|
osр, cN Claritys, lil baby ganzo
|3
|10
|242
Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points are distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is further divided into several divisions.
