Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, August 2 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

As the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS), players continue competing in the Daily Trios Cup to win prizes and a chance to qualify for FNCS 2020, which begins this month. Teams of three compete daily for three-hour sessions, where maximum of ten matches are played. Players from North America (West), North America (East), Europe, Brazil, Oceania, Asia and the Middle East play in different competitions, where every region has a prize available. There are different competitions for console and PC gamers.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 30

NA East July 30 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av 5 8 375 2. Yuldy FC, Melоdy, FaZe Sway 2 9 354 3. Wave Maestгo, Nobu Tragix, SEBBY 3 9 326 4. RefsgaardHD, gaminghellHD, dуrvig 3 9 313 5. nade guy kris, Bloodmu, xKumu 4 8 285 6. Pinqeez, BL Henchman, Herrettic 4 10 272 7. IDrop 74, Dоkko, Gеanzha 2 10 261 8. Sеtty, Kubx zZz, KamiFN 3 9 260 9. Rue 24, bryan -ʊ-, RacksX6 2 10 247 10. 637kyugro, AQT Phxnt0m, wo_0sh en pip 0 9 236

NA West August 3 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, XSET Av 4 7 366 2. Aurum, Cheater Rose., TRNL Reg 5 8 355 3. jin ه, viable moose ه, strep ψ 4 10 299 4. Slaya ゆ, DECAY ゆ, Viable TWIKO ゆ 2 10 266 5. Twitch CozyOzzie, Twitch.CozyOzzie, Moxzi 2 9 261 6. Вrоdiе ϑ, reхㅤ, Jakey ϑ 2 10 261 7. Яyle ., WR.TAX, ᴅɪᴠᴀ . 3 10 252 8. CoolPenguin48, сortex, zinqxzǃ 2 9 252 9. OT Inspyre, Ravis Scott, Leaffr 2 9 243 10. osр, cN Claritys, lil baby ganzo 3 10 242

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 30, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

sаеvіd, Hardfind OT, VELOCE CORE - 289 points (4 wins, 9.50 average eliminations) Arnau_1_8, VGT Cacahueteª, cerdyfishy - 280 points (w3 ins, 7.90 average eliminations) azed ay лол, Ney Love Suprem, 1S Kyrush - 280 points (2 wins, 12.10 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 30, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

thzitr0, 144hz iwnl, jpsk1ng - 391 points (4 wins, 20.33 average eliminations) OnLy Danielz, OnLy Draxler, banedyache32 - 322 points ( 4wins, 10.50 average eliminations) Masтerere, VKS テカイオックス, mandaIaz - 302 points (2 wins, 11.10 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

Each player will be rewarded 35 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points are distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is further divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

