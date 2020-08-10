Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 4 Overall Standings And Latest Results As Of August 10

Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) 2020 concluded with it qualifiers on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Teams/players from the seven regions played their way through the four rounds of qualifiers in order to earn their place in the major tournament. FNCS 2020 Finals is scheduled for August 14 to 16. The tournament has a combined prize pool of a whopping $5,000,000.

FNCS qualifiers commenced on August 1, which was the first of four scheduled qualifiers before the regional finals. Each qualifier round was played over three sessions with teams/players playing a maximum of six games. Here are the latest results and the leaderboard from the final session of Qualifiers 4:

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 4 leaderboard (PC - Top 10)

NA East

Player Wins Total Points 1 pure skqttles 0 53 2 mero 水 1 48 3 smqcked 〆 0 48 4 OA Whofishy 0 47 5 PGOD 0 45 6 Furiouѕ ϟ 0 44 7 sF Joji 0 42 8 cN Staqi 0 41 9 Klaѕѕ 0 40 10 Mooney . 1 39 11 TSM KHANADA WINS 0 39 12 Vanish Bank 0 39 13 bughа 0 38 14 BBG Bucke 0 38 15 THE BIG SHARK. 0 38 16 vsB pandda 0 37 17 NRG СІіх 1 36 18 cN Degen 0 36 19 APEX REELOАDS 1 35 20 Vanish DeRoller 0 35

Europe

Player Wins Total Points 1 MCES xsqueezierr 0 60 2 Slеndеr 1 53 3 KamiFN 1 52 4 Milan 0 47 5 St0rmyriteHD 0 47 6 Th0masHD 1 43 7 LYGНT 0 41 8 teeq_. 0 40 9 RefsgaardHD 0 39 10 BL SliX 0 39 11 sаеvіd 0 39 12 AeQ y1nx 0 39 13 Tuckz717 0 38 14 GODSENT шакие 0 38 15 BTS Kiujy 0 38 16 Kazunagg 1 37 17 WYZIP 1 36 18 l1nk 〆 0 36 19 MCES Andilex 0 36 20 hycr1s 0 35

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 4 winners (PC - Top 3)

NA West

1. NRG EpikWhale - 68 points (1 win)

2. pure snаckyy - 68 points (1 win)

3. EP wavy - 52 points (0 wins)

Brazil

1. 9z ʀustyk - 87 points (2 wins)

2. kurтz - 58 points (0 wins)

3. AION Randu - 53 points (0 wins)

Asia

1. ゴースティングしてごめんなさい - 67 points (2 wins)

2. vx leyyner - 59 points (0 wins)

3. Ac.てぃが - 50 points (1 win)

Oceania

1. PWR looter - 65 points (2 wins)

2. RBK IDK - 60 points (0 wins)

3. PWR repulse - 56 points (1 win)

Middle East

1. SAQR SNOWVAKS - 67 points (0 wins)

2. LND Sami - 56 points (0 wins)

3. SAQR Hellonsteam - 56 points (0 wins)

