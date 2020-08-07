Where Is Motorboat Mayhem In Fortnite And How To Complete Boat Time Trial?

Fortnite Season 3 is back with its weekly batch of challenges that bring a range of exciting tasks for players to help them boost their Battle Pass XP. There are a bunch of challenges this week, however, there is one exciting challenge that invites players to participate in a boat time trial at the Motorboat Mayhem. So, let’s take a look at where this location is and how you can complete the challenge.

Where is Motorboat Mayhem in Fortnite?

Motorboat Mayhem is a new boat-racing track that you can find in found. However, this is an unnamed POI on the map which is located towards the southwest of Lazy Lakes area. The place is relatively new in Season 3, and it’s one of the few places that was not impacted by the floods. To complete the challenge, you will need to go to Motorboat Mayhem and take part in a timed motorboat trial.

You will first need to head towards the southwest of Lazy Lakes, which is northwest from Misty Meadows. You can check out the exact location on the map below. The area is marked with a red circle.

Image credits: Epic Games

After reaching the above location, you need to get inside one of the motorboats and head towards the start line. Next, you will see a display board that will begin a countdown to 0. Once the countdown is over, you will receive a green light to start racing.

Now, the game will flash a number of blue circles on the track that you need to follow. Make sure that you pass through all the blue circles before the timer expires. Go through the series of blue circles until you are back to the start point. This will successfully complete the boat time trial at Motorboat Mayhem in Fortnite.

After completing the time trial, you will receive 35,000 XP as a reward. The Motorboat Mayhem timed trial is one of the eight Fortnite challenges available this week. The challenge is available across all platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube