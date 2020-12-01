Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals: How To Watch, Schedule And Other Event Details

Quick links:
After multiple qualifiers and hundreds of matches, the Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals are finally here. While the organizers have recently announced the Valorant Champions Tour in 2021, teams will be desperate to bag one final win this year. Starting in December, eight teams will face each other to be crowned regional champions.
|DATE
|ROUND
|TEAMS
|December 4
|Quarter-finals
Envy vs Immortals
|December 4
Quarter-finals
Renegades vs TSM
December 4
Quarter-finals
100 Thieves vs T1
December 4
Quarter-finals
Sentinels vs FaZe
December 5
Semi-finals
TBD vs TBD
December 5
Semi-finals
TBD vs TBD
December 6
Semi-finals
TBD vs TBD
The best pros in the game are bringing the heat to our First Strike event. Show us what you've got! Share your best clips, clutches and most stylish plays tagging them with #ThatNewFire. pic.twitter.com/CDeJggAzUr— VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 30, 2020
As many Valorant events, the Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals will be broadcast live on the Valorant Twitch channel. As mentioned above, all rounds will start at 3:00 PM EST (1:30 AM IST). As per Riot games, Twitch stars Ninja and TSM Myth will also be co-streaming the games on their own Twitch channels.
A new era. It's time for #ThatNewFire. Tune in December 3rd-6th as we kick off @valorantesports by crowning First Strike champions around the world. pic.twitter.com/CZvD0TUCYU— VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 27, 2020
North America! Meet your fire on-air talent for #FirstStrike: NA. @ddkesports @JamesDash @GoldenboyFTW @RivingtonThe3rd @jordanfisher @seangares @Smix @VellyCasts @Vansilli pic.twitter.com/XcbO2sCX5j— VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 30, 2020