Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals: How To Watch, Schedule And Other Event Details

After multiple qualifiers and hundreds of matches, the Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals are finally here. While the organizers have recently announced the Valorant Champions Tour in 2021, teams will be desperate to bag one final win this year. Starting in December, eight teams will face each other to be crowned regional champions.

Also read | Valorant Wasteland Skins leaked: Here's all you need to know

First Strike Global Finals schedule

DATE ROUND TEAMS December 4 Quarter-finals Envy vs Immortals December 4 Quarter-finals Renegades vs TSM December 4 Quarter-finals 100 Thieves vs T1 December 4 Quarter-finals Sentinels vs FaZe December 5 Semi-finals TBD vs TBD December 5 Semi-finals TBD vs TBD December 6 Semi-finals TBD vs TBD

Note: All matches are at 3:00 PM EST (Next day, 1:30 AM IST)

Also read | Valorant Champions Tour circuit format, dates and regions announced by Riot Games

The best pros in the game are bringing the heat to our First Strike event. Show us what you've got! Share your best clips, clutches and most stylish plays tagging them with #ThatNewFire. pic.twitter.com/CDeJggAzUr — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 30, 2020

First Strike Global Finals live stream: How to watch First Strike Global Finals

As many Valorant events, the Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals will be broadcast live on the Valorant Twitch channel. As mentioned above, all rounds will start at 3:00 PM EST (1:30 AM IST). As per Riot games, Twitch stars Ninja and TSM Myth will also be co-streaming the games on their own Twitch channels.

Also read | Valorant Prime skins; Check out the skins and learn how to get them

A new era. It's time for #ThatNewFire. Tune in December 3rd-6th as we kick off @valorantesports by crowning First Strike champions around the world. pic.twitter.com/CZvD0TUCYU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 27, 2020

What is the First Strike Global Finals prize pool?

1st place – $40,000

2nd place – $20,000

3rd to 4th place – $10,000

5th to 8th place – $5,000

Note: A total of $100,000 prize is offered

Eight teams and players that have qualified for the finals

Envy – food, crashies, FNS, mummAy and kaboose

Immortals – Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune and ShoT_UP

Renegades – retrQ, CP2, Winsum, randyySavage and Berghy

TSM – reltuC, hazed, Wardell, Subroza and drone

100 Thieves – Hiko, nitr0, steel, Asuna and dicey

T1 – brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD and Spyder

Sentinels – ShahZaM, SicK, sinatraa, zombs and dapr

FaZe – Clancorey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay and Rawkus

Also read | Valorant Dragon Skins: Here's more about new Elderflame skin bundle

Valorant First Strike NA's on-air talent

(Image credits: Valorant Twitter – @PlayVALORANT)