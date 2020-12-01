Last Updated:

Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals: How To Watch, Schedule And Other Event Details

Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals: After hundreds of matches played, the finals for the North American event will finally commence in December.

After multiple qualifiers and hundreds of matches, the Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals are finally here. While the organizers have recently announced the Valorant Champions Tour in 2021, teams will be desperate to bag one final win this year. Starting in December, eight teams will face each other to be crowned regional champions. 

First Strike Global Finals schedule 

DATE ROUND TEAMS
December 4 Quarter-finals

Envy vs Immortals
December 4

Quarter-finals

Renegades vs TSM

December 4

Quarter-finals

100 Thieves vs T1

December 4

Quarter-finals

Sentinels vs FaZe

December 5

Semi-finals

TBD vs TBD

December 5

Semi-finals

TBD vs TBD

December 6

Semi-finals

TBD vs TBD
  • Note: All matches are at 3:00 PM EST (Next day, 1:30 AM IST)

First Strike Global Finals live stream: How to watch First Strike Global Finals

As many Valorant events, the Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals will be broadcast live on the Valorant Twitch channel. As mentioned above, all rounds will start at 3:00 PM EST (1:30 AM IST). As per Riot games, Twitch stars Ninja and TSM Myth will also be co-streaming the games on their own Twitch channels.

What is the First Strike Global Finals prize pool?

  • 1st place – $40,000
  • 2nd place – $20,000
  • 3rd to 4th place – $10,000
  • 5th to 8th place – $5,000

Note: A total of $100,000 prize is offered

Eight teams and players that have qualified for the finals

  • Envy – food, crashies, FNS, mummAy and kaboose
  • Immortals – Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune and ShoT_UP
  • Renegades – retrQ, CP2, Winsum, randyySavage and Berghy
  • TSM – reltuC, hazed, Wardell, Subroza and drone
  • 100 Thieves – Hiko, nitr0, steel, Asuna and dicey
  • T1 – brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD and Spyder
  • Sentinels – ShahZaM, SicK, sinatraa, zombs and dapr
  • FaZe – Clancorey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay and Rawkus

Valorant First Strike NA's on-air talent

