Fortnite Community Battles: Challenges, Rewards And Overall Leaderboard

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 winds to a close, its developers Epic Games are introducing a string event to allow users to win some handy rewards before heading to the new season. The Free Fortnite Cup recently concluded, which rewarded the top players with an exclusive Tart Tycoon outfit and a #FreeFortnite adjustable hat. Other attractive rewards included Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and a Nintendo Switch.

Along with the cup competition, the developers also drew curtains on Fortnite Community Battles, which was more of friendly in-game challenges with some handsome rewards on offer. Fortnite Community Battles was played between August 19 and August 23. Registering for the event was as simple as visiting the official Fortnite Community Battles website and clicking on 'join' battle. While most players missed out on the recent edition, the success of the same suggests Fortnite could implement something similar to hype up Chapter 2 Season 4.

The Community Battle Bootcamp was created as a fun event, allowing all users to grab some prizes during the four-day span. The primary reward was the in-game V-bucks which was awarded to the top 20,000 players. Users were ranked on the total score they accumulate for completing the specific challenges; some were as simple as playing the game for an hour.

Fortnite Community Battles rewards

#1: 2,500 V-Bucks

#2: 2,250 V-Bucks

#3: 2,000 V-Bucks

#4: 1,750 V-Bucks

#5: 1,500 V-Bucks

#6: 1,250 V-Bucks

#7-25: 1,000 V-Bucks

#26-100: 800 V-Bucks

#101-500: 500 V-Bucks

#500-5,000:300 V-Bucks

#5,001-10,000: 250 V-Bucks

#10,001-20,000: 200 V-Bucks

Fortnite Community Battles leaderboard (Top 30)

Player Total Score 1 ALEX IST HEIL 23,640 2 FABIAN.VX 20,121 3 TERRORTHELEGEND... 19,101 4 YT DIE BLAUMUTZE 17,110 5 FLX DOMIFISHY 16,912 6 RYANNICK 16,796 7 ALCATRY99 16,286 8 GIANNISPI2KWINS 16,074 9 MR SNEAX. 15,728 10 COOLKID200627 15,110 11 JOKER BRA 15,101 12 HORT LEON-LUCAS 14,899 13 SEBASTIAN.VX 14,805 14 TIRANY LAMINE 14,607 15 SALEEM_VR4 14,534 16 L2_WODKA 14,378 17 ALEX1107_ 14,195 18 COOL KID NO CAP 13,756 19 REWIND ZLOUP 13,684 20 TERBZ 13,399 21 FLOAD. 12,966 22 OMID_HOSSEINI 12,906 23 MKGLITCH 12,749 24 HAMZA_9N 12,639 25 FLO X-ROYALE 12,397 26 ZSNOWYZ- 12,233 27 TEL 015901607118 12,170 28 SP ACE X9... 12,170 29 NGZ MYSTIC 11,787 30 RAVENRIFT_AZNTRG 11,537

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)