Fortnite Community Battles: Challenges, Rewards And Overall Leaderboard

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 winds to a close, its developers Epic Games are introducing a string event to allow users to win some handy rewards before heading to the new season. The Free Fortnite Cup recently concluded, which rewarded the top players with an exclusive Tart Tycoon outfit and a #FreeFortnite adjustable hat. Other attractive rewards included Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and a Nintendo Switch.
Along with the cup competition, the developers also drew curtains on Fortnite Community Battles, which was more of friendly in-game challenges with some handsome rewards on offer. Fortnite Community Battles was played between August 19 and August 23. Registering for the event was as simple as visiting the official Fortnite Community Battles website and clicking on 'join' battle. While most players missed out on the recent edition, the success of the same suggests Fortnite could implement something similar to hype up Chapter 2 Season 4.
The Community Battle Bootcamp was created as a fun event, allowing all users to grab some prizes during the four-day span. The primary reward was the in-game V-bucks which was awarded to the top 20,000 players. Users were ranked on the total score they accumulate for completing the specific challenges; some were as simple as playing the game for an hour.
#1: 2,500 V-Bucks
#2: 2,250 V-Bucks
#3: 2,000 V-Bucks
#4: 1,750 V-Bucks
#5: 1,500 V-Bucks
#6: 1,250 V-Bucks
#7-25: 1,000 V-Bucks
#26-100: 800 V-Bucks
#101-500: 500 V-Bucks
#500-5,000:300 V-Bucks
#5,001-10,000: 250 V-Bucks
#10,001-20,000: 200 V-Bucks
|Player
|Total Score
|1
|ALEX IST HEIL
|23,640
|2
|FABIAN.VX
|20,121
|3
|TERRORTHELEGEND...
|19,101
|4
|YT DIE BLAUMUTZE
|17,110
|5
|FLX DOMIFISHY
|16,912
|6
|RYANNICK
|16,796
|7
|ALCATRY99
|16,286
|8
|GIANNISPI2KWINS
|16,074
|9
|MR SNEAX.
|15,728
|10
|COOLKID200627
|15,110
|11
|JOKER BRA
|15,101
|12
|HORT LEON-LUCAS
|14,899
|13
|SEBASTIAN.VX
|14,805
|14
|TIRANY LAMINE
|14,607
|15
|SALEEM_VR4
|14,534
|16
|L2_WODKA
|14,378
|17
|ALEX1107_
|14,195
|18
|COOL KID NO CAP
|13,756
|19
|REWIND ZLOUP
|13,684
|20
|TERBZ
|13,399
|21
|FLOAD.
|12,966
|22
|OMID_HOSSEINI
|12,906
|23
|MKGLITCH
|12,749
|24
|HAMZA_9N
|12,639
|25
|FLO X-ROYALE
|12,397
|26
|ZSNOWYZ-
|12,233
|27
|TEL 015901607118
|12,170
|28
|SP ACE X9...
|12,170
|29
|NGZ MYSTIC
|11,787
|30
|RAVENRIFT_AZNTRG
|11,537
