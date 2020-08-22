Fortnite Leaks: Groot Going To Be A Battle Pass Skin In Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 is going to launch soon for all the players, the question is, are you ready to say goodbye to Season 3 flooded map? The Fortnite Season 3 with Aquaman and Atlantean skins have been quite alluring for many players, however, the announcements made by the Epic Games on its official Fortnite Twitter handle reveals that the Chapter 2 Season 4 will be themed for Marvel.

The God of Thunder holding his Mjolnir will be coming to be the true king of the survival game. However, the latest Fortnite leaks also reveal that Groot skin is also coming to lure all the players. Here is all about the Groot skin and the upcoming update of Marvel's collaboration with Fortnite Season 4.

Is Groot skin rolling out in Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite collaboration has always been one of the major selling points for the survival game and this time, Marvel fans are going to be happier than ever. The Fortnite Season 4 is going to be themed on Marvel Comic characters, especially Thor. The Twitter announcement quite briefly displays the eyes of the Asgardian King and the thunder. However, a well known Fortnite leaker, HYPEX has revealed quite a lot in his latest tweets that Fortnite Season 4 will have a Groot skin and it will be a Battle Pass skin.

Groot is gonna be a battle pass skin 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

The HYPEX's tweet reads: "Groot is gonna be a battle pass skin." This leak, no doubt, has intrigued quite a lot of Marvel and Fortnite fans as Groot is amongst some popular Guardians of Galaxy.

While every Marvel fan knows that the Rocket Racoon and Groot are inseparable best friends, they are expecting the skin of Rocket as well. A fan also expressed his emotions by saying, "Hold up... If Groot its a skin THEN ROCKET RACOON WILL BE A BACK BLING PET *Mind Blown*" while another Twitter user replied by writing "Just a reminder this is based off comics so Groot will look like a demon and not cute."

Hold up.... If Groot its a skin THEN ROCKET RACOON WILL BE A BACKBLING PET



*Mind Blown* pic.twitter.com/9oy29kCakQ — CandywingX (@qCandywingX) August 21, 2020

Just a reminder this is based off comics so groot will look like a demon and not cute pic.twitter.com/2HKbvX9qn0 — Rhys | pokimane fan (@tommysspacebuns) August 21, 2020

All we can say is that the hype for the Groot Skin in Battle Pass of Fortnite Season 4 is quite high and it is worth it. As we all know that Fortnite has collaborated with Marvel Comics this time, so it will be releasing characters on the basis of how they look in the Marvel Comic Universe and not the Marvel Cinematic Univers we see.

What is the Fortnite Season 4 release date?

Fortnite Season 4 will be rolled out on August 27, 2020, just a day after Season 3 wraps up on August 26, 2020, following the tradition of the game. This confirmation about the release date was made using details posted by Epic Games in a blog post.

