Fortnite Leaks Suggest New Skins For Fortnitemares 2020, The Game's Halloween Event

Fortnite Season 4 brought a massive amount of skins of Marvel’s greatest superheroes and other Marvel-themed cosmetics. It also added a huge number of Marvel-esque POIs to the game. Season 4 of Fortnite has also seen the most amount of leaks in the game too. Leakers and data miners have been really hard at their job to provide their followers with new leaks. The latest leak has been for the Fortnitemares event.
Fortnitemares is the Halloween event of Fortnite. Players look forward to this event every year as it awards them with a fresh set of challenges, game modes, and skins. Leakers have figured out what are the skins the players will be receiving for this Halloween event. Check out all the Fortnitemare skins below:
Crypt Crashers Pack— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020
Crash the season's spookiest haunts with the Crypt Crashers set.
Bought With: V-Bucks
Outfits:
Midnight Dusk
Arachne Couture
Nightsurf Bomber
Backblings:
Arachnid Tote
Batty Pack
Firebreather's Daypack
Pickaxes:
Dark Days
Webspinner's Slice
Vamp Axe pic.twitter.com/I5BKn280zh
Fortnite has added rift zones to the game in the 14.30 update. These rifts are areas on the map that are surrounded by a blue aura and have different types of effects when the player enters one of these zones. Every rift zone has its own special effect on the player, one could stop them from building, reduce the gravity, make them dance, and many more.
These rift zones can not be spotted on the map. Players can look for blue aura covered locations from the battle bus to see where the rift zones are. Whenever a player enters a rift zone, they are told by the game that they have entered a special location.
Fortnite week 8 challenges are here and these are some of the last weekly challenges for the season. Fortnite season 4 is moving towards its end and weekly challenges are one of the best ways for the players to complete their battle pass before the season ends. Here are the Fortnite Week 8 challenges:
